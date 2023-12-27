MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2023-24: Kerala Blasters clinches narrow win against Mohun Bagan Super Giant

Dimitrios Diamantakos scored the deciding goal in the first-half as Kerala Blasters clinched its third ISL win on the trot. It was also a third successive clean sheet for Vukomanovic’s men.

Published : Dec 27, 2023 22:39 IST , KOLKATA - 2 MINS READ

Amitabha Das Sharma
Dimitrios Diamantakos of Kerala Blasters scores a goal against Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the Salt Lake stadium, Kolkata, Wednesday, December 27, 2023.
Dimitrios Diamantakos of Kerala Blasters scores a goal against Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the Salt Lake stadium, Kolkata, Wednesday, December 27, 2023. | Photo Credit:  DEBASISH BHADURI/The Hindu
infoIcon

Dimitrios Diamantakos of Kerala Blasters scores a goal against Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the Salt Lake stadium, Kolkata, Wednesday, December 27, 2023. | Photo Credit:  DEBASISH BHADURI/The Hindu

Dimitrios Diamantakos scored the only goal of the match to help Kerala Blasters beat host Mohun Bagan Super Giant 1-0 in an Indian Super League 2023-24 fixture at the Salt Lake Stadium, taking Blasters to the top of the current league standings.

The Greek striker’s contribution ensured that Blasters cruised to its third consecutive win to tally 26 points from 12 matches and surpass FC Goa to the top of the standings. However, the Blasters have played three matches more than the Gaurs.

It was a devastating result for Mohun Bagan, which fell to its third consecutive loss to remain at 19 points from 10 matches. The Blasters took control of the action, making some good raids in the Mohun Bagan box.

Diamantakos, enjoying the form of his life, dribbled past three Mohun Bagan players before making a spectacular finish and practically sealed the fate of the match in the ninth minute.

AS IT HAPPENED: MBSG 0-1 KBFC highlights

It was the seventh goal for Diamantakos this season, who reached the top of the scoring charts with the effort.

Missing a number of its regulars owing to injury and suspension, Mohun Bagan continued to falter and found the going hard against a well-organised opposition that did the job of defending well after finding an early lead.

Having won the first five matches on the trot, the host struggled to find the shape and form that could see its attacks bear fruit against an opponent that had set up a strong fortification.

The Mohun Bagan forward line appeared vulnerable in the Kerala box and could hardly manage a good attack that could trouble the opponent goalkeeper, Sachin Suresh.

Mohun Bagan tried to claw back in the match after the break and made a few incursions in the Blasters’ box.

With both its attackers, Armando Sadiku and Dimitri Petratos, remaining wayward throughout the action, the host could only see its efforts end in frustration.

The Blasters had multiple chances to extend their lead. However, Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Vishal Kaith stayed strong between the sticks to deny Rahul K.P. and Diamantakos towards the end of the match.

The result: Mohun Bagan SG 0 lost to Kerala Blasters 1 (Diamantakos 9)

Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

