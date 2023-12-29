MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ISL 2023-24 heads into season break as FC Goa stays unbeaten after 1-1 draw against NorthEast

FC Goa can take a lot of heart from the first half of its campaign, in which it didn’t lose a single game. It is second in the table with 24 points from 10 matches.

Published : Dec 29, 2023 23:06 IST - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Jithin of NorthEast United FC during the Match No 70 between NorthEast United FC and FC Goa held at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati, Assam on December 29, 2023
Jithin of NorthEast United FC during the Match No 70 between NorthEast United FC and FC Goa held at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati, Assam on December 29, 2023 | Photo Credit: FSDL
infoIcon

Jithin of NorthEast United FC during the Match No 70 between NorthEast United FC and FC Goa held at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati, Assam on December 29, 2023 | Photo Credit: FSDL

FC Goa was held to a 1-1 draw by NorthEast United FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati as the first half of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season came to an end tonight.

The unbeaten FC Goa found an interesting match in NorthEast United FC, which was seeking its first win in six ISL matches. The Gaurs have recently been hit by the injury-ridden absence of their Spanish midfielder Victor Rodriguez, who with three goals and assists each, had an impactful run in its campaign thus far. His departure required someone from the squad to step up temporarily at least, and those duties were carried out by Carlos Martinez, who had netted only twice prior to this season.

But before his goal, the Highlanders had already been hit with a massive blow as their centre-back Michel Zabaco had to be stretchered out of the field after apparently pulling up a muscle in the 14th minute.

His absence created a gaping hole in their backline, and Martinez jumped upon that by beating Asheer Akhtar in the air to meet a beautifully carved cross by Noah Sadaoui. Martinez barely nodded the ball home and got his team ahead in the 20th minute, in a move that was first set up by Raynier Fernandes and his pass to Noah at the edge of the box.

ACES POPULAR CHOICE AWARDS | VOTING OPEN NOW - Click here to vote!

Regardless of the recent run of barren results, Juan Pedro Benali has earned laurels for enabling his side to put up a fight every time they encounter a highly fancied opponent on the field. Parthib Gogoi had started the tournament emphatically, netting in three consecutive games from their first match onwards. However, his influence arguably slightly wore down as the campaign progressed but Benali didn’t lose faith in him and decided to shake things up a bit to rediscover his optimal potential.

Tonight, he shifted him to the right flank and drew instant rewards for the same. Getting past Jay Gupta, he curled in an inch-perfect cross for his fellow forward Jithin M.S. The latter broke no sweat in finding his way past the duo of Sandesh Jhingan and Odei Onaindia and hammering the ball past goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh in the 26th minute. If Gogoi and Jithin starred upfront, it was custodian Mirshad Michu’s turn to keep the scores level at the back.

ALSO READ: ISL 2023-24: Jamshedpur FC decides to mutually part ways with Scott Cooper

Noah blazed his way through the NorthEast United FC backline and laid out a pass for the onrushing Carl McHugh. The defensive midfielder shot from his first touch outside the 18-yard box, and Michu had to dive full stretch to keep his effort at bay.

FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez was adamant about getting three points, and his host of substitutions that included the introductions of Boris Singh, Paulo Retre, and Muhammed Nemil was aimed at grabbing hold of the elusive winner. That didn’t come through, but FC Goa can take a lot of heart from the first half of its campaign, in which it didn’t lose a single game.

For the Highlanders, there is a lot to play for in the second half of the season, after some encouraging displays in the last few months following a disappointing run in ISL 2022-23 altogether.

Related stories

Related Topics

NorthEast United FC /

FC Goa /

ISL 2023-24 /

Indian Super League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Blitz Chess Championship 2023, Day One: Nihal, Arjun among seven leaders; Harika tied second
    Rakesh Rao
  2. Pioli insists Milan’s game with Sassuolo not about him
    Reuters
  3. United Cup 2024: Britain and Spain earn victories 
    AP
  4. ISL 2023-24: Jamshedpur FC decides to mutually part ways with Scott Cooper
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ultimate Kho Kho 2: Gujarat Giants wins big against Telugu Yoddhas; Chennai Quick Guns beats Rajasthan Warriors
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. ISL 2023-24 heads into season break as FC Goa stays unbeaten after 1-1 draw against NorthEast
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24: Jamshedpur FC decides to mutually part ways with Scott Cooper
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City FC enters season break with a clinical 3-0 win against Chennaiyin FC
    Team Sportstar
  4. Former India defender Prabir Majumdar passes away at 77
    Team Sportstar
  5. AFC Cup 2023-24: Odisha FC to face ASEAN Champion in the Inter Zone semifinal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Blitz Chess Championship 2023, Day One: Nihal, Arjun among seven leaders; Harika tied second
    Rakesh Rao
  2. Pioli insists Milan’s game with Sassuolo not about him
    Reuters
  3. United Cup 2024: Britain and Spain earn victories 
    AP
  4. ISL 2023-24: Jamshedpur FC decides to mutually part ways with Scott Cooper
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ultimate Kho Kho 2: Gujarat Giants wins big against Telugu Yoddhas; Chennai Quick Guns beats Rajasthan Warriors
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment