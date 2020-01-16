Super Cup scrapped for 2019-20 season

The third edition of the Super Cup will not take place this season. The scheduling issues of the Indian national team has led to the decision of the scrapping of the season-ending tournament for the current season, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) confirmed.

"This year the Super Cup (2019-20) cannot be held in April," AIFF general secretary Kushal Das told Sportstar. "The scheduling issues especially commitments of the national team for the World Cup and AFC qualifiers mean we can't hold the tournament in April."

Das added, "The AIFF league committee will take a call on when it can be held for next season. As it stands, the 2019-20 season will not have a Super Cup."

The knockout tournament, introduced during the 2017-18 season, pits the Indian Super League (ISL) and I-League teams against each other. While, Bengaluru FC won the inaugural edition, FC Goa clinched the trophy last year by beating Chennaiyin FC in the final.

Both the editions were held at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.