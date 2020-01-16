Hertha Berlin coach Klinsmann fails to produce coaching license papers, could miss Bayern match

Hertha Berlin head coach Jurgen Klinsmann could miss Sunday's match against Bayern Munich after failing to produce proof of his coaching license. The former USA men's national team coach, who took over from Ante Covic as the club's interim coach said he might have forgotten the paperwork at his home in California.

"When I got on the plan to Berlin, I did not think that I would require my coaching license and the proof of continuing education because I did not know I would become Hertha [Berlin's] coach," Klinsmann told German daily BILD.

With the second half of the Bundesliga season to kick off this weekend, the German Football Association (DFB) have asked Klinsmann to produce the required paperwork and as of Tuesday, it has not happened.

"I simply forgot the documents at Christmas. At present, no-one is at my California home because my wide is at my daughter's place of study. But I am on the case to provide all necessary documents," the 1990 World Cup winner said.

If Klinsmann fails to produce the documents in time, assistant coach Alexander Nouri will be the one to feature on the sidelines against Bayern on Sunday.

On Wednesday, Nouri said he is confident that the issue will be resolved by Sunday as the required information about Klinsmann's coaching education in Mexico and the United States has already been mailed to the DFB.

Hertha Berlin has won three matches, drew two games since Klinsmann took over the reigns in November.