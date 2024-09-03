MagazineBuy Print

India vs Mauritius, Intercontinental Cup LIVE stream info: Where to watch Manolo Marquez’s first match as the Blue Tigers head coach?

Here’s everything you need to know about the LIVE telecast and stream information about where to watch India vs Mauritius, Manolo Marquez’s first game in-charge of the Blue Tigers.

Published : Sep 03, 2024 07:30 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
The Intercontinental Cup will be Marquez’s first few matches as the newest coach to take the reins of the national team. 
The Intercontinental Cup will be Marquez’s first few matches as the newest coach to take the reins of the national team.  | Photo Credit: AIFF
infoIcon

India will play host to Mauritius in the Intercontinental Cup at the GMC Balayogi Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday as Manolo Marquez kicks off his stint as the head coach of the Indian men’s national football team.

The Spanish tactician was brought in as Igor Stimac’s successor, a move that will also see him at the helm of FC Goa for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

The Intercontinental Cup will be Marquez’s first few matches as the newest coach to take the reins of the national team. The city of Hyderabad will be familiar to the Spaniard after he guided Indian Super League outfit Hyderabad FC to its maiden league title in the 2020-21 season.

However, he will be starting his national team coaching career without the country’s highest topscorer, Sunil Chhetri, who announced his retirement from international football in May.

“We’ll have only two training sessions before the first game. But I feel that when there’s a new coach and new staff, the predisposition is good. It’s about the attitude of the players and I’m convinced that will be very good. These are the fixtures and we can’t control them. It’s not about excuses. We can’t waste time with them. We trained yesterday, we’ll train today, and we’ll be ready for tomorrow,” Manolo said at the pre-match press conference on Monday.

When will the India vs Mauritius match kickoff?

The Intercontinental Cup fixture between host India and Mauritius will kickoff at 7:30pm IST on Tuesday at the GMC Balayogi Stadium in Hyderabad.

Where to watch the LIVE telecast of India vs Mauritius match?

The LIVE telecast of the India vs Mauritius match in the Intercontinental Cup will be available on the Sports 18 3 channel.

Where to watch the LIVE stream of India vs Mauritius match?

The LIVE stream of the India vs Mauritius match in the Intercontinental Cup will be available on the JioCinema platform. Moreover, you can stay tuned to the Sportstar’s website and app for the LIVE coverage.

Related Topics

Manolo Marquez /

Indian football /

Indian Football /

Indian football team

