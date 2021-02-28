Odisha to host the Indian Women's League in 2021

Odisha will host the 2020-2021 Hero Indian Women's League, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said on Sunday.

The dates for the tournament will be announced soon. AIFF president Praful Patel thanked the Odisha government for agreeing to host the event.

"The government of Odisha has been a great supporter of Indian football. We are very thankful to Shri Naveen Patnaik Ji, Mr Vishal Kumar Dev, Mr Vineel Krishna and the entire sports department of Odisha for extending all the support and help to organise the Hero Indian Women's League," Patel said in a statement.

"Over the years, the tournament has provided the platform for a lot of budding women footballers to showcase their talent and provide them the option of taking up football as a career."

The AIFF further stated that it "stays committed to the development of women's football in the country." India is scheduled to host the AFC Women's Asian Cup in 2022 followed by the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022.

The AIFF is hoping to utilise the event to scout and unearth new talent for the women's national team.

Odisha sports minister Tushar Kanti Behera said, "Holistic development of sports in India and Indian football, in particular, is Odisha sports' vision. Odisha has been synonymous with women's football in India for long.”