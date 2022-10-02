Indonesia football riot: Major stadium disasters over last 40 years

At least 129 people were killed in a stampede at a football match in the Indonesian province of East Java on Saturday, police said.

Here is a look at some of the major disasters in soccer stadiums over the last 40 years:

March 2009, Ivory Coast

At least 19 people were killed during a stampede at Abidjan's Felix Houphouet-Boigny stadium before a World Cup football qualifying match against Malawi.

Also Read Indonesia football riot: More than 127 people killed after stampede at match

May 2001, Ghana

Around 126 people were killed in a stampede at Accra's main football stadium when police fired tear gas at rioting fans in one of Africa's worst football disasters.

April 2001, South Africa

At least 43 people were crushed to death when football fans tried to force their way into Johannesburg's huge Ellis Park Stadium midway through a top South African league match.

October 1996, Guatemala

Up to 82 people died and at least 147 were injured when an avalanche of fans tumbled down seats and a flight of stairs at a World Cup qualifying match between Guatemala and Costa Rica in Guatemala City.

May 1992, France

A stand at Bastia's Furiani Stadium collapsed before a French Cup semi-final against Olympique de Marseille, killing 18 and injuring more than 2,300.

Last year, the French parliament passed a law banning professional matches taking place in the country on May 5 in memory of the victims.

Also Read Liverpool honours 97th victim of Hillsborough disaster

April 1989, Hillsborough disaster

The disaster occurred on April 15, 1989 during an FA Cup semifinal between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest in Sheffield, northern England. Fans were crushed against fences inside the ground as supporters poured in at kick-off. Of those who died, 78 were aged 30 or younger and 38 were children or teenagers. The youngest victim was 10-year-old Jon-Paul Gilhooley, cousin of former Liverpool and England captain Steven Gerrard.

March 1988, Nepal

A stampede towards locked exits in a hailstorm at Nepal's national football stadium in Kathmandu killed more than 90 fans.

May 1985, Belgium

Thirty-nine fans died and more than 600 were injured in fan violence before the European Cup final between Juventus and Liverpool at the Heysel Stadium in Brussels.

May 1985, Britain

At least 56 people were killed and more than 200 injured when fire broke out in the stands at the Valley Parade stadium in Bradford during a third division match against Lincoln City.