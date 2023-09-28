MIA 1-2 HOU, Highlights: Houston Dynamo beats Messi-less Inter Miami to win US Open Cup

- September 28, 2023 08:04Full time
The game has come alive in the final minutes. Campana gets his head onto a cross. But it is a weak effort and it is saved easily by the keeper. Miami wins a corner in the last minute of the game. They have sent everyone forward, but they can’t get the goal. It is full time and Houston wins the US Open Cup.
- September 28, 2023 08:00GOAL!!
Martinez gets one back for Inter Miami with an inventive finish. Miami fans have found their voice again as they look to charge their side back level.
- September 28, 2023 07:5688’
Time is running out for Inter Miami to make a mark in this game. Houston happy to sit back and absorb the pressure, forcing Miami to just pass it arounf the box.
- September 28, 2023 07:5284’
Miami with a long spell of possession. But the home side is unable to progress the ball into the box. Farias eventually attempts a long ranger. It is an easy save for the keeper.
- September 28, 2023 07:4880’
Miam’s attacking presence has died down a bit in the last couple of minutes. Houston’s threat from counters might be a reason for that.
- September 28, 2023 07:43GOAL DISALLOWED
Swift and efficient!! Houston stream forward in a counter attack and this time they make it count. Bassi lays it on a plate for Quinones, who hits it first time to make it 3-0.
Oh wait. The goal is disallowed for an offside. Is that the lucky break Miami needed?
- September 28, 2023 07:3770’
Houston forced back into defending in numbers. Their only options to move forward have been counter attacks. But they have lost their edge they showed in the first half.
- September 28, 2023 07:3466’
Quinones forced back to defensive duties as Yedlin makes a surging run. He marshalls the ball out of the play to prevent Yedlin from making a cross.
- September 28, 2023 07:3062’
Cremaschi forces a save out of Tarbell, his first of the game. Miami on the rise here as they pump in crosses from both wings to put Houston under pressure.
- September 28, 2023 07:2558’
CLOSE!!
Freekick for Miami and Martinez gets his head onto it. Inches away from the post. Closest Inter Miami has come to scoring in this match. Houston’s grip on the game loosening.
- September 28, 2023 07:2154’
Bassi wins Houston another corner. It is an inswinging one and Houston keeps the attack going. Callender forced to rush out and make a gather from a deep cross.
- September 28, 2023 07:1750’
Houston Dynamo continue from where they left off. Wins a corner straight off to put pressure on the Miami defence. Josef Martinez has come on for the home side and his presence has provided them with an outlet uptop.
- September 28, 2023 07:13Second Half begins
Inter Miami has 45 more minutes to make a comeback in the US Open Cup Final.
- September 28, 2023 06:57Half Time
It has been Houston Dynamo all the way so far in the US Open Final. A wonder team goal, finished off by Dorsey gave them the lead. Bassi doubled the lead from the spot.
- September 28, 2023 06:5243’
Finally, Inter Miami makes something happen in the final third. Cremaschi with the shot, but it is over the crossbar. Nevertheless, it is a positive sign for the home side.
- September 28, 2023 06:4940’
Houston Dynamo not letting Inter Miami getting into a rhythm. We haven’t seen much of Busquets due to the relentless nature of Houston’s football.
- September 28, 2023 06:4536’
Inter Miami yet to have a shot on target as Houston leads the game 2-0. And the away side throws away a chance to make it three. Baird cuts in back for Carrasquilla, who blazes it high and wide.
- September 28, 2023 06:41GOALPenalty!!
Scything through ball forward for Quinones. Yedlin is forced to slide in and he gives away a penalty. Bassi steps up and he slots it in.
Houston Dynamo doubles the lead!
- September 28, 2023 06:3930’
Nothing for Inter Miami to work with. The home side is sorely missing Lionel Messi’s creativity. Meanwhile, Houston Dynamo is not slowing down as they hunt for a second goal.
- September 28, 2023 06:34GOALGOAL!!
Houston Dynamo deservedly takes the lead.
Intricate stuff from the away side. Dorsey gets the ball at the edge of the box after a series of well-timed passes. He takes a touch before rifling it in.
- September 28, 2023 06:3222’
Double Save from Callender. First he makes a full length dive to dive Quinones. Baird gets to the rebound and Callender sweeps it away with his feet. Inter Miami under the pump.
- September 28, 2023 06:3121’
Another yellow card. This time for Miami left-back Allen. Extremely direct football from Houston, who charge forward whenever they get hold off the ball.
- September 28, 2023 06:2618’
Krystov gets booked for a cynical foul on Carrasquilla. Houston Dynamo turning on the heat. Callender forced into action multiple times. Quinones gets the better of Yedlin and sends in a cross. But Baird can’t get it on target with his head.
- September 28, 2023 06:2214’
Miami central defender Miller forced into action as he heads the ball away from danger. Houston wins the first corner of the game. Flicked header cleared away by Miami defence.
- September 28, 2023 06:1810’
Yedlin steals the ball in the final third. He has the chance to put in a good cross, but can’t clear the first man. Inter Miami’s presence is growing in the game.
- September 28, 2023 06:146’
Chaotic start to the game with both sides choosing to rush forward whenever they get the ball. But, both goalkeepers are yet to be tested.
- September 28, 2023 06:123’
Houston Dynamo in control in the early minutes of this game. Miami gets a chance to rush forward in a counter-attack, but it adeptly dealt with by the Houston defence.
- September 28, 2023 06:08Kick off
No Messi and Alba for Inter Miami. But the home side has Sergio Busquets at the heart of its midfield.
- September 28, 2023 05:47Zidane in the house
- September 28, 2023 05:31Streaming/telecast information
When does the match start?
Inter Miami vs Houston Dynamo will kick off at 6 am IST at the DRV PNK Stadium on September 28.
Where can I watch the match?
The match can be live streamed on Apple TV+ in India. The match unfortunately, will not be telecast in India.
- September 28, 2023 05:18Houston Dynamo starting 11
- September 28, 2023 05:16No Messi for Inter Miami
- September 28, 2023 05:07Predicted 11s
Inter Miami: Callender; Yedlin, Aviles, Miller, Allen; Arroyo, Busquets, Ruiz; Farias, Campana, Taylor.
Houston Dynamo: Clark; Escobar, Bartlow, Hadebe, Smith; Caicedo, Herrera; Iturre, Carasquilla, Kowalczyk; Ibrahim
- September 28, 2023 05:04Preview
Inter Miami will wait until the “last moment” to see if Lionel Messi is fit to play in Wednesday’s U.S. Open Cup final against Houston Dynamo, coach Gerardo Martino said.
The Argentina captain is a doubt for the U.S. Open Cup final when his team will aim to claim their second title after winning the Leagues Cup last month.
“We are going to wait for Leo until tomorrow, until the last moment,” Martino told a news conference on Tuesday. “I’m going to sit down with him, see what his feelings are. We’ll probably come to an agreement tomorrow.
