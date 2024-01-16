AFC Asian Cup 2023: Klinsmann criticises referee for yellow cards, lauds Kang-in Lee for brace in 3-1 win

South Korea’s head coach Jurgen Klinsmann did not hold back his criticism of the early bookings despite his side earning a 3-1 win against Bahrain in their AFC Asian Cup clash at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium on Monday.

“It was a tricky game and had a lot to do with the Chinese referee giving too many yellow cards too early,” the 1990 FIFA World Cup winner told reporters after the match.

Ma Ning, the referee infamous for his quick bookings in the Shanghai derby in 2015, wherein eight yellow cards and two red cards were handed out in a single half, was in charge of the first Group E match of the day.

And within the first half hour, three of South Korea’s players, Kim-Min Jae, Ki-Jee Lee and Yong-Woo Park were in the book, prompting resounding boos from the Korean fans in the stadium.

By full-time, that number for Korea increased to five, including captain Son Heung-Min.

Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

“It forced us to think. That’s why I took off Kim Mi Jae and also Ki-Jee Lee because we feel that even if they did a slight foul, which is normal, they would get sent off,” Klinsmann added.

He lauded Kang-In Lee, who scored twice, including a left-footed blinder from outside the box, to seal the victory. The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder helped South Korea to win the gold medal at the Asian Games 2022 and is expected to be one of the stars to watch out for, in this tournament.

“If you score two goals in the opening game of the Asian Cup, you deserve to be the Player of the Match,” Klinsmann said with a smile, “He gave a very good performance. But I have to keep him on the ground every day.”

ALSO READ | A part of Japan was devastated on New Year’s Day; its team now looks to inspire rebuild through football

The German has been in charge of the side since February last year, after Paulo Bento stepped down, following an exit in the round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup. Under him, South Korea has lost just twice so far, both in friendlies, and is on a seven-match winning run.

“We’re very pleased to start with three points in the tournament. This is what really matters, and we look forward to the next game,” he said, after his first win with this team in a major tournament.

South Korea, after Jordan’s 4-0 thrashing of Malaysia, sits second in the table and will look to secure the top spot against the Arab nation four days later.