MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AFC Asian Cup 2023: Klinsmann criticises referee for yellow cards, lauds Kang-in Lee for brace in 3-1 win

The German has been in charge of the side since February last year, with the side losing just twice under him so far and, is on a seven-match winning run.

Published : Jan 16, 2024 09:59 IST , DOHA - 2 MINS READ

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
Neeladri Bhattacharjee
Jurgen Klinsmann, Manager of South Korea during the AFC Asian Cup Group E match between South Korea and Bahrain at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium on January 15, 2024 in Doha, Qatar.
Jurgen Klinsmann, Manager of South Korea during the AFC Asian Cup Group E match between South Korea and Bahrain at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium on January 15, 2024 in Doha, Qatar. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Jurgen Klinsmann, Manager of South Korea during the AFC Asian Cup Group E match between South Korea and Bahrain at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium on January 15, 2024 in Doha, Qatar. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

South Korea’s head coach Jurgen Klinsmann did not hold back his criticism of the early bookings despite his side earning a 3-1 win against Bahrain in their AFC Asian Cup clash at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium on Monday.

“It was a tricky game and had a lot to do with the Chinese referee giving too many yellow cards too early,” the 1990 FIFA World Cup winner told reporters after the match.

Ma Ning, the referee infamous for his quick bookings in the Shanghai derby in 2015, wherein eight yellow cards and two red cards were handed out in a single half, was in charge of the first Group E match of the day.

And within the first half hour, three of South Korea’s players, Kim-Min Jae, Ki-Jee Lee and Yong-Woo Park were in the book, prompting resounding boos from the Korean fans in the stadium.

By full-time, that number for Korea increased to five, including captain Son Heung-Min.

Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

“It forced us to think. That’s why I took off Kim Mi Jae and also Ki-Jee Lee because we feel that even if they did a slight foul, which is normal, they would get sent off,” Klinsmann added.

He lauded Kang-In Lee, who scored twice, including a left-footed blinder from outside the box, to seal the victory. The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder helped South Korea to win the gold medal at the Asian Games 2022 and is expected to be one of the stars to watch out for, in this tournament.

“If you score two goals in the opening game of the Asian Cup, you deserve to be the Player of the Match,” Klinsmann said with a smile, “He gave a very good performance. But I have to keep him on the ground every day.”

ALSO READ | A part of Japan was devastated on New Year’s Day; its team now looks to inspire rebuild through football

The German has been in charge of the side since February last year, after Paulo Bento stepped down, following an exit in the round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup. Under him, South Korea has lost just twice so far, both in friendlies, and is on a seven-match winning run.

“We’re very pleased to start with three points in the tournament. This is what really matters, and we look forward to the next game,” he said, after his first win with this team in a major tournament.

South Korea, after Jordan’s 4-0 thrashing of Malaysia, sits second in the table and will look to secure the top spot against the Arab nation four days later.

Related stories

Related Topics

South Korea /

Jurgen Klinsmann /

Bahrain /

Son Heung-min /

FIFA World Cup /

Kang-in Lee

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Klinsmann criticises referee for yellow cards, lauds Kang-in Lee for brace in 3-1 win
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  2. A part of Japan was devastated on New Year’s Day; its team now looks to inspire rebuild through football
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. Australian Open 2024: Swiatek suppresses Kenin challenge to reach second round
    Reuters
  4. Scaloni to remain as Argentina coach for Copa America-reports
    Reuters
  5. AUS vs WI: Smith to take his talents to the top and open Australia’s innings in first test against West Indies
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on International

  1. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Klinsmann criticises referee for yellow cards, lauds Kang-in Lee for brace in 3-1 win
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  2. A part of Japan was devastated on New Year’s Day; its team now looks to inspire rebuild through football
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. Scaloni to remain as Argentina coach for Copa America-reports
    Reuters
  4. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Son fluffs lines but South Korea wins opener
    Reuters
  5. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Jordan, Iraq claim opening wins; Malaysia and Indonesia fall
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Klinsmann criticises referee for yellow cards, lauds Kang-in Lee for brace in 3-1 win
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  2. A part of Japan was devastated on New Year’s Day; its team now looks to inspire rebuild through football
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. Australian Open 2024: Swiatek suppresses Kenin challenge to reach second round
    Reuters
  4. Scaloni to remain as Argentina coach for Copa America-reports
    Reuters
  5. AUS vs WI: Smith to take his talents to the top and open Australia’s innings in first test against West Indies
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment