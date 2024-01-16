MagazineBuy Print

AFCON 2024: Cameroon comes from behind to share spoils with 10-man Guinea

Cameroon wes without Andre Onana in goal but he did arrive ahead of the game after featuring for Manchester United in Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford.

Published : Jan 16, 2024 07:43 IST , YAMOUSSOUKRO - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Guinea’s Mohamed Bayo (c) is challenged by Cameroon’s Andre Frank Anguissa (l) at the Charles Konan Banny stadium in Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast.
Guinea’s Mohamed Bayo (c) is challenged by Cameroon’s Andre Frank Anguissa (l) at the Charles Konan Banny stadium in Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast. | Photo Credit: Sunday Alamba
infoIcon

Guinea’s Mohamed Bayo (c) is challenged by Cameroon’s Andre Frank Anguissa (l) at the Charles Konan Banny stadium in Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast. | Photo Credit: Sunday Alamba

Cameroon came from behind to share the points with 10-man Guinea in a 1-1 stalemate in the first game for both teams at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Ivory Coast on Monday.

Franck Magri equalised early in the second half after Guinea had taken a 10th minute lead through Mohamed Bayo but then had captain Francois Kamano sent off.

The draw at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium in the Ivorian capital followed the opening Group C game where holders Senegal easily disposed of Gambia 3-0.

Cameroon was without Andre Onana in goal but he did arrive ahead of the game after featuring for Manchester United in Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford.

Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

Guinea were handed a fortunate lead following some horror defending from the Indomitable Lions.

After Bayo’s initial shot at goal was parried away by goalkeeper Fabrice Ondoa, there were two chances to clear the ball but under pressure the Cameroon defence botched their efforts and centre back Olivier Kemen ended up kicking the ball back towards his goal and into the path of Bayo, who need no second invitation to finish from close range.

Cameroon might have had a quick equaliser but Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa missed a good opportunity at the back post from Georges-Kevin Nkoudou’s 13th minute freekick.

But their chances were enhanced on the stroke of halftime when Kamano was sent off for a challenge from behind on Magri, standing first on his heel and then ankle.

Initially he was cautioned but after the referee was advised to review his decision via VAR, it was changed to red.

With the one man advantage, Cameroon dominated the second half attacks with the equaliser coming in the 51st minute after Nkoudou put in a cross to the back post and Magri climbed high to head home despite the attention of Guinea defender Antoine Conte.

Cameroon could have won the game late but a superb save form Ibrahim Kone denied Karl Toko Ekambi.

Besides Onana, Cameron left out injured skipper Vincent Aboubakar, still recovering from a thigh injury suffered in training last week.

Guinea striker Serhou Guirassy, whose 17 goals for VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga this season marked him out as key to Guinea’s hopes, also did not play because of injury while skipper Naby Keita was left on the bench.

Related Topics

Cameroon /

African Cup of Nations /

AFCON 2024 /

Andre Onana /

Manchester United /

Tottenham Hotspur /

Old Trafford /

Guinea /

Serhou Guirassy /

Vfb Stuttgart /

Bundesliga /

Naby Keita

