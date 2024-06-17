MagazineBuy Print

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Euro 2024: Belgium vs Slovakia predicted lineups, formations and players

Here are the predicted formations and lineups of the Euro 2024 Group E clash between Belgium and Slovakia.

Published : Jun 17, 2024 10:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Belgium’s Kevin De Bruyne training ahead of Euro 2024.
File Photo: Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne training ahead of Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

File Photo: Belgium’s Kevin De Bruyne training ahead of Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

PREVIEW

Rejuvenated Belgium hopes to banish the memories of a dismal 2022 World Cup campaign fraught with issues on and off the pitch and extend a 15-match unbeaten run in its European Championship Group E opener against Slovakia on Monday.

The country’s golden generation was tarnished by a first-round exit in Qatar but, with several fresh faces in the team and some new energy, Belgium has been unbeaten since coach Domenico Tedesco took over in February last year.

Slovakia produced a pair of 4-0 wins over San Marino and Wales in warm-up fixtures but Belgium will be a step up in quality for Italian coach Francesco Calzona.

Experienced midfielder Juraj Kucka has overcome a shoulder problem that had kept him sidelined since April, while centre-back Denis Vavro has put a minor muscle problem behind him and is fit to play.

Belgium and Slovakia have met three times before, the last in 2013 when the former claimed a 2-1 home win. The two games before that both ended 1-1.

Read full preview HERE

Ahead of the big clash, Sportstar predicts the starting 11 of the two teams.

Belgium vs Slovakia Predicted XI

Belgium predicted starting lineup (3,4,2,1) : Casteels; Faes, Witsel, De Cuyper; Castagne, Mangala, Onana, Doku; Trossard, De Bruyne; Lukaku

Slovakia predicted starting lineup (4,3,3) : Dubravka; Pekarik, Vavro, Skriniar, Hancko; Kucka, Lobotka, Duda; Schranz, Bozenik, Haraslin

