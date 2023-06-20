Brazil vs Senegal LIVE Score: Lineups out, Mane faces Vinicius; updates, streaming info

Key Updates
- June 21, 2023 00:01Head to Head Record
Played: 1 | Brazil: 0 | Senegal: 0 | Drawn: 1
- June 20, 2023 23:46Senegal Starting Lineup
Diaw, Jakobs, Koulibaly, Niakhate, Sabaly, Mendy, Gueye, Ciss, Diallo, Sarr, Mane
- June 20, 2023 23:35Brazil Starting Lineup
- June 20, 2023 23:29WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH
When will Brazil vs Senegal international friendly kick off?
The Brazil vs Senegeal international friendly will kick off at 08:00 PM GMT on June 20 or 12:30 AM IST on June 21.
Where to watch Brazil vs Senegal international friendly on TV?
The Brazil vs Senegeal international friendly will not be telecast in India.
Where to live stream Brazil vs Senegeal international friendly?
The Brazil vs Senegeal international friendly will not be live streamed in India.
