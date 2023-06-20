Magazine

Brazil vs Senegal LIVE Score: Lineups out, Mane faces Vinicius; updates, streaming info

Catch the live score and updates from Brazil vs Senegal international friendly match at the Jose Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon.

Updated : Jun 21, 2023 00:00 IST

Team Sportstar
Catch the live score and updates from the Brazil vs Senegal match.
Catch the live score and updates from the Brazil vs Senegal match. | Photo Credit: AFP
Catch the live score and updates from the Brazil vs Senegal match. | Photo Credit: AFP

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Brazil vs Senegal international friendly being played at the Jose Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon

  • June 21, 2023 00:01
    Head to Head Record

    Played: 1 | Brazil: 0 | Senegal: 0 | Drawn: 1

  • June 20, 2023 23:46
    Senegal Starting Lineup

    Diaw, Jakobs, Koulibaly, Niakhate, Sabaly, Mendy, Gueye, Ciss, Diallo, Sarr, Mane

  • June 20, 2023 23:35
    Brazil Starting Lineup
  • June 20, 2023 23:29
    WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

    When will Brazil vs Senegal international friendly kick off?

    The Brazil vs Senegeal international friendly will kick off at 08:00 PM GMT on June 20 or 12:30 AM IST on June 21.

    Where to watch Brazil vs Senegal international friendly on TV?

    The Brazil vs Senegeal international friendly will not be telecast in India.

    Where to live stream Brazil vs Senegeal international friendly?

    The Brazil vs Senegeal international friendly will not be live streamed in India.

