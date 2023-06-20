Brazil vs Senegal, Live Streaming Info: Predicted 11, head-to-head, when and where to watch international friendly?

Published : Jun 20, 2023 13:38 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Brazil will take on Senegal in an international friendly at the Jose Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon on Tuesday.

The South Americans continue their journey under the interim charge of Ramon Menezes, coming into the friendly on the back of a 4-1 mauling of Guinea.

Senegal, which played a 1-1 draw against Benin, will hope to spring a surprise as it leads up to the Africa Cup of Nations.

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Played: 1 | Brazil: 0 | Senegal: 0 | Drawn: 1

PAST RESULTS

October 2019: Brazil 1-1 Senegal

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Brazil: Alisson; Vanderson, Militao, Marquinhos, Lucas; Casemiro, Joelinton, Paqueta; Rodrygo, Richarlison, Vinicius Junior.

Senegal: Dieng; Jakobs, Diallo, Koulibaly, Mendy; Kouyate, N Mendy, Ciss; Mane, Jackson, Sarr.

LIVE STREAMING INFO

When will Brazil vs Senegal international friendly kick off?

The Brazil vs Senegeal international friendly will kick off at 08:00 PM GMT on June 20 or 12:30 AM IST on June 21.

Where to watch Brazil vs Senegal international friendly on TV?

The Brazil vs Senegeal international friendly will not be telecast in India.

Where to live stream Brazil vs Senegeal international friendly?

The Brazil vs Senegeal international friendly will not be live streamed in India.