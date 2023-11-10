MagazineBuy Print

Ronaldo, Pepe included in Portugal squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers against Liechtenstein, Iceland

With coach Roberto Martinez now able to use the final two matches as preparation ahead of the tournament in Germany next summer, Pepe returns after a spell out with injury.

Published : Nov 10, 2023 21:30 IST , LISBON - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Portuguese defender Pepe.
FILE PHOTO: Portuguese defender Pepe. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Portuguese defender Pepe. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Defender Pepe and midfielder Matheus Nunes return to the Portugal squad, named on Friday for Euro 2024 qualifiers against Liechtenstein and Iceland next week.

Cristiano Ronaldo also features in the Portuguese side that booked its place at the championships when it beat Slovakia 3-2 in October.

With coach Roberto Martinez now able to use the final two matches as preparation ahead of the tournament in Germany next summer, Pepe returns after a spell out with injury.

“The objective for him and for us is to be fit for these matches,” Martinez told a press conference.

The 40-year-old, who made his international debut back in 2007, “is an exemplary professional” with “a great deal of experience”, said Martinez.

The 26-man squad also features the return of Sporting Braga striker Bruma.

“He’s a player we’ve been following since January. He made a lot of progress last season,” said Roberto Martinez.

With eight points, Portugal leads the Group J standings.

The Portuguese team will travel to Vaduz to take on Liechtenstein on November 16, before returning to Lisbon to play Iceland on November 19 at the Alvalade stadium.

SQUAD
Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (Porto), Jose Sa (Wolverhampton Wanderers/ENG), Rui Patricio (AS Roma/ITA)
Defenders: Diogo Dalot (Manchester United/ENG), Nelson Semedo (Wolverhampton Wanderers/ENG), Joao Cancelo (Barcelone/ESP), Ruben Dias (Manchester City/ENG), Antonio Silva (Benfica), Goncalo Inacio (Sporting), Pepe (Porto), Toti Gomes (Wolverhampton Wanderers/ENG)
Midfielders: Joao Palhinha (Fulham/ENG), Ruben Neves (Al-Hilal/KSA), Joao Neves (Benfica), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United/ENG), Otavio Monteiro (Al Nasr/KSA), Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Matheus Nunes (Manchester City/ENG), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City/ENG)
Forwards: Ricardo Horta (Braga), Bruma (Braga) Rafael Leao (AC Milan/ITA), Joao Felix (Barcelone/ESP), Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr/KSA), Goncalo Ramos (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Diogo Jota (Liverpool/ENG)

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Pepe /

Roberto Martinez /

Cristiano Ronaldo

Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

