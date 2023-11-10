Spain Euro qualifier squad announced, Aleix Garcia called up from Girona

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente called up four new players, including Girona midfielder Aleix García, on Friday for the final two European Championship qualifiers, with a place in next year’s tournament already secured.

Spain ensured it will be among the 24 teams playing in Germany after winning at Norway 1-0 last month.

The three-time winner will close out the qualifying phase by visiting Cyprus on Thursday and hosting Georgia three days later.

García, 26, has helped Girona far exceed expectations to lead the Spanish league ahead of Real Madrid and Barcelona after losing just once in 12 games. He has scored three goals and made four assists.

“Aleix is having a great season. Girona is leader and he has earned his place here,” De la Fuente said. “He can play in different positions, so we will see how we use him.”

In addition to García, De la Fuente could also give debuts to Bayer Leverkusen left back Alejandro Grimaldo, Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodrigo Riquelme and Real Sociedad goalkeeper Álex Remiro after including them in his 25-man squad