Defender Hato, 17, named in Dutch squad for European Championship qualifiers

Netherlands named 17-year-old defender Jorrel Hato in its squad for this month’s final two European Championship qualifiers against Ireland and Gibraltar, in which it will look to book a place at next year’s finals in Germany.
Coach Ronald Koeman on Friday included the teenager, who made his debut for Ajax Amsterdam in April and has won four Under-21 caps, after injuries to centre backs Matthijs de Ligt and Micky van de Ven.
The Dutch, who will qualify from Group B if they beat the Irish in Amsterdam on November 17, are still without injured Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay but Cody Gakpo returns to the 25-man squad, as does goalkeeper Justin Bijlow, midfielder Jerdy Schouten and striker Calvin Stengs.
They play their last group game against Gibraltar in Faro, Portugal on Nov. 21.
The Netherlands has 12 points from six matches in Group B, six behind leader France, which has a 100% record and is guaranteed top place in the standings.
Greece is also on 12 points but has played one match more than the Dutch, while Ireland is in fourth spot on six points, effectively out of contention.
