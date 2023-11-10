MagazineBuy Print

Defender Hato, 17, named in Dutch squad for European Championship qualifiers

Coach Ronald Koeman on Friday included the teenager, who made his debut for Ajax Amsterdam in April and has won four Under-21 caps, after injuries to centre backs Matthijs de Ligt and Micky van de Ven.

Published : Nov 10, 2023 18:09 IST , AMSTERDAM - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Ajax’s Jorrel Hato, right, and AEK’s Nordin Amrabat fight for the ball during the Europa League Group B match between AEK Athens and Ajax at the OPAP Arena in Athens, Greece, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023.
Ajax’s Jorrel Hato, right, and AEK’s Nordin Amrabat fight for the ball during the Europa League Group B match between AEK Athens and Ajax at the OPAP Arena in Athens, Greece, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP
Ajax’s Jorrel Hato, right, and AEK’s Nordin Amrabat fight for the ball during the Europa League Group B match between AEK Athens and Ajax at the OPAP Arena in Athens, Greece, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Netherlands named 17-year-old defender Jorrel Hato in its squad for this month’s final two European Championship qualifiers against Ireland and Gibraltar, in which it will look to book a place at next year’s finals in Germany.

Coach Ronald Koeman on Friday included the teenager, who made his debut for Ajax Amsterdam in April and has won four Under-21 caps, after injuries to centre backs Matthijs de Ligt and Micky van de Ven.

ALSO READ: Girona’s La Liga surge quashing upper echelon of Spanish football

The Dutch, who will qualify from Group B if they beat the Irish in Amsterdam on November 17, are still without injured Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay but Cody Gakpo returns to the 25-man squad, as does goalkeeper Justin Bijlow, midfielder Jerdy Schouten and striker Calvin Stengs.

They play their last group game against Gibraltar in Faro, Portugal on Nov. 21.

The Netherlands has 12 points from six matches in Group B, six behind leader France, which has a 100% record and is guaranteed top place in the standings.

Greece is also on 12 points but has played one match more than the Dutch, while Ireland is in fourth spot on six points, effectively out of contention.

Squad
Goalkeepers: Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord), Mark Flekken (Brentford), Bart Verbruggen (Brighton & Hove Albion)
Defenders: Nathan Ake (Manchester City), Daley Blind (Girona), Stefan de Vrij, Denzel Dumfries (both Inter Milan), Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen), Lutsharel Geertruida, Quilindschy Hartman (both Feyenoord), Jorrel Hato (Ajax Amsterdam), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)
Midfielders: Marten de Roon, Teun Koopmeiners (both Atalanta), Tijjani Reijnders (AC Milan), Jerdy Schouten, Joey Veerman (both PSV Eindhoven), Mats Wieffer (Feyenoord)
Forwards: Steven Bergwijn, Brian Brobbey (both Ajax Amsterdam), Cody Gakpo (Liverpool), Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund), Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig), Calvin Stengs (Feyenoord), Wout Weghorst (Hoffenheim).

Netherlands /

Euro 2024

