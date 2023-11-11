MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Calabria returns to Italy squad, Immobile misses out

Published : Nov 11, 2023 08:42 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Ciro Immobile. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Defender Davide Calabria was recalled to Luciano Spalletti’s Italy squad for this month’s final two European Championship qualifiers against North Macedonia and Ukraine, but Lazio captain Ciro Immobile was left out.

AC Milan skipper Calabria, who has not been in the national team since June 2022, was included in the 29-player squad announced on Friday following his recent impressive performances for his club.

Striker Immobile, who earlier this season struggled with a hamstring injury, was not called up despite recent good form for Lazio which included scoring the only goal in Tuesday’s Champions League home win against Feyenoord.

READ | Ronaldo, Pepe included in Portugal squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers against Liechtenstein, Iceland

Juventus defender Andrea Cambiaso and Monza midfielder Andrea Colpani received their first call-ups.

Spalletti’s Italy side is third in Group C with 10 points, three points behind Ukraine but with a game in hand.

Italy hosts North Macedonia on Nov. 17, a team it hasn’t beaten in its last three encounters.

It concludes its campaign against Ukraine in Leverkusen on Nov. 20 in the match that will determine who gets the second automatic qualification spot.

England, top of the standings on 16 points, has already qualified for next year’s finals in Germany.

SQUAD
Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris St Germain), Alex Meret (Napoli), Ivan Provedel (Lazio), Guglielmo Vicario (Tottenham Hotspur)
Defenders: Francesco Acerbi (Inter Milan), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan), Alessandro Buongiorno (Torino), Davide Calabria (AC Milan), Andrea Cambiaso (Juventus), Matteo Darmian (Inter), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Federico Dimarco (Inter), Federico Gatti (Juventus), Rafael Toloi (Atalanta)
Midfielders: Nicolo Barella (Inter), Giacomo Bonaventura (Fiorentina), Andrea Colpani (Monza), Bryan Cristante (AS Roma), Davide Frattesi (Inter), Jorginho (Arsenal), Manuel Locatelli (Juventus)
Forwards: Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), Federico Chiesa (Juventus), Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma), Moise Kean (Juventus), Matteo Politano (Napoli), Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli), Gianluca Scamacca (Atalanta), Nicolo Zaniolo (Aston Villa).

