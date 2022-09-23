Italy 0-0 England LIVE Nations League Group C: Teams level in second half; Live streaming info; ITA vs ENG updates

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Italy vs England Nations League Group C match from the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy.

55’

Kane had left the pitch momentarily for medical treatment but he is ready to come back on.

52’

Kane and Toloi with a clash of heads and the England skipper has come off worse. VAR had a look for a potential penalty but it never looked like one really.

50’

Kane carries the ball into the box and goes for goal but Bonucci is there again for an important clearance. Foden frustrated that he wasn’t passed the ball at the far-post.

49’

James takes the freekick but skies his effort. It is a goalkick for Italy. James went for the postage-stamp with a driving shot but could not keep his effort under control.

48’

Booking- Italy’s veteran defender Bonucci is shown yellow for his challenge on Sterling.

46’

Di Marco delivers an exquisite cross into the box and Scamacca would have got to it if not for Dier’s excellent clearance.

45’ Second half!

Scores remain 0-0 at the start of the second half in the Italy vs England in the Nations League match at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy.

45’ Half-time!

No added time at the end of the first half. It was a bland half by both teams. Scores remains 0-0.

42’

Harry Kane carries the ball from England’s half- he had Foden to his right but instead goes for the shot from distance. The ball flies above Ronnarumma’s goal.

38’

Cristante reaches the loose ball and goes for goal with a first-time shot. But, his shot is blocked.

34’

James takes a first time shot from the edge of the Italian box but it is blocked amidst the sea of bodies in the box. It seemed like an Italian player got the final touch but the referee gives a goalkick.

30’

Di Marco looking to put a cross into the box but James closes down well and sends the ball out for a corner.

27’

Cristante finds a free Raspadori inside the England box with a good cross. However, Raspadori’s first touch lets him down and he loses the ball.

23’

James tries to find Kane in the middle with a low cross from the right but Bonucci is there to clear the ball to safety.

21’

Apart from Scamacca hitting the post in the fifth minute, it has been an underwhelming match till now in terms of attacking. Neither teams creating anything substantial.

17’

Di Marco’s low cross is not up to the mark and it is an easy clearance by the England defence.

16’

Saka brings down Raspadori and Italy has a freekick in a good area.

14’

Sterling gets away from his man and rolls the ball to Kane on his right. Kane shoots but his shot takes a deflection which takes out the sting from it.

11’

A disappointing delivery into the box by Foden and the set-piece is easily dealt with by Italy.

9’

Sterling with a first-time flick to Kane who tries to escape his marker on the turn. But the weight of Sterling’s flick was a bit too quick for the England skipper.

6’

This time Scamacca goes for goal from quite an ambitious distance but the effort is nowhere near the target.

5’

Off the frame- Scamacca does well to get above Maguire at the far-post and head the ball at Pope’s near-post. Pope gets a touch but the ball hits the frame of the goal and goes out of play.

4’

Raspadori gets the ball in a good position at the edge of England’s box. He tries a curler with his right foot but his shot is blocked.

2’

England going with a back three- John Stones’ absence is the most likely reason.

1’ KICKOFF!

The Italy vs England Nations League Group C match is underway at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy.

12:13 AM: Both teams singing their national anthems. Kick-off minutes away!!

The Men between the sticks

(From L-R): Gianluigi Donnarumma of Italy and Nick Pope of Italy. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Form Guide Italy In Nations League: D-W-D-L All competitions: W-L-D-W-D-L England In Nations League: L-D-D-L All competitions: W-W-L-D-D-L

Italy vs England Starting Lineups Italy: Donnarumma (GK), Di Lorenzo, Bonucci(c), Acerbi, Toloi, Cristante, Jorginho, Di Marco, Raspadori, Scamacca, Barella England: Pope(GK), Walker, James, Rice, Dier, Maguire, Saka, Bellingham, Kane(c), Sterling, Foden.

Italy vs England Predicted XI Italy (4-3-3): Donnarumma (GK); Di Lorenzo, Bastoni, Bonucci, Emerson; Barella, Tonali, Jorginho; Gnonto, Immobile, Grifo England (3-4-3): Ramsdale (GK); James, Tomori, Maguire; James, Rice, Bellingham, Chilwell; Sterling, Kane, Foden

Match Preview

Italy hosts England in Milan for a repeat of the UEFA Euro 2020 finals and Germany welcomes Hungary to Leipzig with all teams except England still in contention to reach the Nations League finals next year.

England will be relegated to League B if it loses to Italy. Hungary can qualify if it beats Germany, which is preoccupied with coronavirus infections.

The Hungarians currently lead the group on seven points, one more than Germany, while the Italians have five. England plays Germany in London on Monday, when Hungary will play Italy in Budapest.

With Roberto Mancini and his men missing out on a spot in the World Cup, it will be looking to salvage some pride by qualifying for the Nations League final.

With inputs from AP