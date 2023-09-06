MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Chelsea defender Colwill looks to cap ‘amazing year’ with England debut

Colwill is in England’s squad for its Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine in Wroclaw in Poland on Saturday and a friendly against Scotland on September 12.

Published : Sep 06, 2023 18:00 IST - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Colwill enjoyed a successful season-long loan spell at Brighton before featuring for the England Under-21 side that became European champion.
Colwill enjoyed a successful season-long loan spell at Brighton before featuring for the England Under-21 side that became European champion. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters
infoIcon

Colwill enjoyed a successful season-long loan spell at Brighton before featuring for the England Under-21 side that became European champion. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill said Wednesday he hopes to add to an already “amazing year” by making his England debut.

Colwill is in England’s squad for its Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine in Wroclaw in Poland on Saturday and a friendly against Scotland to mark the 150th anniversary of football’s oldest international fixture in Glasgow on September 12.

Colwill enjoyed a successful season-long loan spell at Brighton before featuring for the England Under-21 side that became European champion.

Also Read: Man United acknowledges domestic violence allegations against Antony; refuses to comment further

He has since returned to Stamford Bridge, with the 20-year-old an ever-present under new Blues manager Mauricio Pochettino.

“It has been an amazing year,” Colwill told a news conference on Wednesday as he praised Pochettino’s impact on his career.

“I think the big thing for me was the first day I came in, him just putting an arm around me and showing me that he respects me as a person and also a player,” he said of the Argentinian.

“That allows me to work my hardest and want to play my best for him.

Also Read: Saka voted England’s player of the year again

“Just working under him in general, I know I’m going to improve. I can guarantee that because he’s such a good manager and he will push me. He won’t let me have any off days, and that’s what I need.

“Someone like me, if someone lets me go to sleep I might just have a good day or a bad day. But I need someone there to give me that kick up my bum and say ‘keep going’ and that’s what he does.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Levi Colwill /

England /

Euro 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chelsea defender Colwill looks to cap ‘amazing year’ with England debut
    AFP
  2. Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: BAN nine down under 200 vs PAK
    Team Sportstar
  3. AIFF urges ISL clubs to release Asian Games-bound footballers
    PTI
  4. King’s Cup 2023: Litmus test for India to find its next No. 9 with FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers ahead
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. US Open 2023: Daniil Medvedev vs Andrey Rublev, Quarterfinal Preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on International

  1. Chelsea defender Colwill looks to cap ‘amazing year’ with England debut
    AFP
  2. Choosing England over Ghana a ‘natural progression’ for Nketiah
    Reuters
  3. Senegal coach relents, picks Mane and other Saudi stars for Algeria friendly
    AFP
  4. Cristiano Ronaldo named in Portugal squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers
    AFP
  5. Reyna, Adams, Zimmerman, Sargent to miss USA exhibitions matches vs. Uzbekistan and Oman
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chelsea defender Colwill looks to cap ‘amazing year’ with England debut
    AFP
  2. Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: BAN nine down under 200 vs PAK
    Team Sportstar
  3. AIFF urges ISL clubs to release Asian Games-bound footballers
    PTI
  4. King’s Cup 2023: Litmus test for India to find its next No. 9 with FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers ahead
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. US Open 2023: Daniil Medvedev vs Andrey Rublev, Quarterfinal Preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment