MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Injured Politano and Mancini out of Italy’s clash with Ukraine

Italy sits third in Group C, three points behind Ukraine -- which is second having played a game more -- with the pair facing off at the San Siro in Milan on Tuesday night.

Published : Sep 10, 2023 21:41 IST , MILAN - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Italy’s Matteo Politano controls the ball during the Euro 2024 group C qualifying match between North Macedonia and Italy at National Arena Todor Proeski in Skopje, North Macedonia, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.
Italy’s Matteo Politano controls the ball during the Euro 2024 group C qualifying match between North Macedonia and Italy at National Arena Todor Proeski in Skopje, North Macedonia, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Italy’s Matteo Politano controls the ball during the Euro 2024 group C qualifying match between North Macedonia and Italy at National Arena Todor Proeski in Skopje, North Macedonia, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Matteo Politano and Gianluca Mancini will miss Italy’s crucial Euro 2024 qualifying clash against Ukraine with injury, the country’s football federation said on Sunday.

In a statement, the FIGC said that Napoli forward Politano and Roma defender Mancini had respectively picked up calf and thigh knocks during Italy’s 1-1 draw with North Macedonia.

Coach Luciano Spalletti, who lost attacker Federico Chiesa and midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini to injury before Saturday’s draw in Skopje, has called up Bologna forward Riccardo Orsolini.

Also Read: Japan needs to improve despite big win over Germany, says coach Moriyasu

Italy sits third in Group C, three points behind Ukraine -- which is second having played a game more -- with the pair facing off at the San Siro in Milan on Tuesday night.

It is a key crucial fixture for each side’s hopes of claiming one of two automatic spots for next summer’s tournament in Germany, with leader England nine points ahead of the European champion

Spalletti took charge of Italy last month following the shock resignation of Roberto Mancini, who then took over Saudi Arabia’s national team.

Related stories

Related Topics

Italy /

Euro 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Injured Politano and Mancini out of Italy’s clash with Ukraine
    AFP
  2. Swiatek, Federer and others congratulate Coco Gauff on US Open title
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Pakistan highlights, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: IND 147/2 (24.1 overs); Play called off for the day, to resume on reserve day
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: What happens if play is called off on Reserve Day?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Former TN batter P Ramesh marks special Buchi Babu visit during first final in five years
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on International

  1. Injured Politano and Mancini out of Italy’s clash with Ukraine
    AFP
  2. Pressure rising for out-of-form Germany as Japan, France await
    Reuters
  3. Chelsea defender Colwill looks to cap ‘amazing year’ with England debut
    AFP
  4. Choosing England over Ghana a ‘natural progression’ for Nketiah
    Reuters
  5. Senegal coach relents, picks Mane and other Saudi stars for Algeria friendly
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Injured Politano and Mancini out of Italy’s clash with Ukraine
    AFP
  2. Swiatek, Federer and others congratulate Coco Gauff on US Open title
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Pakistan highlights, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: IND 147/2 (24.1 overs); Play called off for the day, to resume on reserve day
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: What happens if play is called off on Reserve Day?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Former TN batter P Ramesh marks special Buchi Babu visit during first final in five years
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment