Leeds winger Raphinha called up for Brazil World Cup qualifiers

Leeds United winger Raphinha was called up by Brazil for the first time on Friday and will join the squad for September’s triple-header of World Cup qualifiers against Chile, Argentina and Peru.

“We’ve been following Raphinha for a long time since Leeds were promoted to the top tier,” coach Tite said. “He has a real talent for dribbling. He scores important goals, decisive goals and we analyse that kind of thing a lot. He brings us pace and skill.”

Six players from the Brazil team that won gold at the Tokyo Olympics were also included in the squad, including the 38-year-old Dani Alves and newcomer Claudinho, who recently completed a move from Red Bull Bragantino to Zenit St Petersburg.

Brazil is away to Chile on September 2 and Argentina on September 5 and then faces Peru at home on September 9.

The five-times world champion tops the South American qualifying group with six wins from six games.