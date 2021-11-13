South Korea women's coach Bell hospitalised with COVID-19

South Korea women's head coach Colin Bell has been hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19, the sport's national federation, the Korea Football Association (KFA), said on Saturday.

The English coach had tested positive for the novel coronavirus last week after the team returned from the United States where it had played two matches last month, news agency Yonhap reported.

READ: World Cup Qualifiers: Kane powers England toward WCup; Jorginho miss costs Italy

Yonhap said Bell had initially been isolating at home before he was admitted to a hospital in Namyangju.

KFA confirmed the report but said it would not be making a statement.

South Korea, which hosts New Zealand later this month in two friendly matches, is preparing for the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 which will be held in India from January 20 to February 6. It is in Group C along with defending champion Japan.