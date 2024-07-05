MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: UEFA suspends Turkey’s Merih Demiral for 2 games for making nationalistic gesture

Demiral scored both goals Tuesday in a 2-1 win over Austria to earn Turkey's place in the quarterfinals and celebrated with a hand sign associated with an ultra-nationalist group.

Published : Jul 05, 2024 16:44 IST , BERLIN - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Turkey's defender Merih Demiral makes a controversial hand gesture in the Euro 2024 round of 16 match against Austria.
FILE PHOTO: Turkey's defender Merih Demiral makes a controversial hand gesture in the Euro 2024 round of 16 match against Austria. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Turkey’s defender Merih Demiral makes a controversial hand gesture in the Euro 2024 round of 16 match against Austria. | Photo Credit: AFP

UEFA has suspended Turkey player Merih Demiral for two matches for making a controversial gesture at the European Championship.

The governing body said Friday that it had banned the defender “for failing to comply with the general principles of conduct, for violating the basic rules of decent conduct, for using sports events for manifestations of a non-sporting nature and for bringing the sport of football into disrepute.”

ALSO READ | Euro 2024, round of 16: Who is Merih Demiral, the Turkish goalscoring hero in Austria vs Turkiye?

Demiral scored both goals Tuesday in a 2-1 win over Austria to earn Turkey’s place in the quarterfinals and celebrated with a hand sign associated with an ultra-nationalist group.

FILE PHOTO: Turkey’s defender Merih Demiral makes a controversial hand gesture.
FILE PHOTO: Turkey’s defender Merih Demiral makes a controversial hand gesture. | Photo Credit: AFP
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: Turkey’s defender Merih Demiral makes a controversial hand gesture. | Photo Credit: AFP

After scoring the second goal he made a sign with each hand that is used by Turkish nationalists and associated with the Turkish ultra-nationalist organization Ulku Ocaklari, which is more widely known as the Gray Wolves.

Demiral will miss Turkey’s match with the Netherlands in Berlin on Saturday.

