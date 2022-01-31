ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC stays at the top after 5-0 thrashing of NorthEast United FC 

Hyderabad FC secured a mammoth 5-0 victory against NorthEast United FC in match 77 of the Indian Super League at the Nehru Stadium in Fatorda to extend its lead at the top of the table with 26 points from 14 games.

Bartholomew Ogbeche scored a brace in the match and became the highest goalscorer in ISL history with 49 goals.

Ogebche gave Hyderabad an early lead in the third minute. It was a well-worked corner routine by the Nizams. Joel Chianese opted for a short corner and passed the ball to Akash Mishra, who passed it back to Chianese. Chianese pinged a good ball inside the box.

Joao Victor got a header away, which hit the post. The rebound fell straight to Ogbeche, who made no mistake in scoring from close-range.

AS IT HAPPENED: ISL 2021-22 Highlights NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC: HFC thrashes NEUFC 5-0 to stay on top of the table

Hyderabad scored its second in the 47th minute. Chianese turned provider again. He delivered a pin-point cross from a corner, and Mishra was at the right place to head the ball home.

The Hyderabad onslaught continued in the second half.

Ogbeche got his brace in the 60th minute from another well-worked set-piece. Chianese's initial freekick was floated back to him on the right flank. The Australian swung an accurate ball inside the box, and Ogbeche was there to slam the ball inside the goal.

It seemed that NorthEast had clinched a goal back after Suhair Vadakkepeedika's classy finish from a rebound off the underside of the crossbar. However, the strike did not stand as Suhair was offside when Pragyan took the initial shot.

If the disappointment of a cancelled goal was not enough, Nikhil Poojary and Edu Garcia scored late goals in the 84th and 88th minute to add to the woes of Khalid Jamil's men.