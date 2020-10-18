ISL: SC East Bengal signs Jeje Lalpekhlua

SC East Bengal has confirmed the signing of Jeje Lalpekhlua on Sunday as the club gears up for its first season in the Indian Super League (ISL), which gets underway next month in Goa.

After spending six seasons with Chennaiyin FC, Jeje had earlier announced his exit from the club and now is thrilled to don the Red and Gold colours

"Every footballer in India wants to play for SC East Bengal one day. It is such a big institution. I am thrilled to join SC East Bengal in its first year of taking part in the ISL. I cannot wait to don the Red and Gold colours and give my best every time I take the field," Jeje said on Twitter.

Jeje joins SC East Bengal after missing out on football for an entire year owing to injury. He made 69 appearances for Chennaiyin FC, scoring 23 goals and crafting seven assists. He was Chennaiyin's leading goalscorer and has the distinction of being the only player to have scored in each edition of the ISL.

He will bring a wealth of experience to SC East Bengal's attack and will partner with the likes of Irish midfielder Anthony Pilkington and Welsh striker Aaron Joshua Amadi-Holloway, both of whom joined the club on Saturday.