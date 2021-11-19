ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan thwarts Kerala Blasters

ATK Mohun Bagan began its Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) campaign in style with a commanding 4-2 victory over Kerala Blasters at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Friday.

The Mariners' new signing Hugo Boumous was the star of the show as he struck a brace, while Roy Krishna scored from the spot. Liston Colaco, another new arrival at ATK Mohun Bagan, scored a off phenomenal curling strike to ensure Antonio Habas' men took all three points on offer.

Sahal Abdul Samad linked up really well with Rahul KP to score Kerala Blasters' opener, while Jorge Pereyra Diaz added the side's second in the 69th minute.

Boumous found the back of the net in the very third minute as his strike from outside the box sneaked into the goal. It looked like Roy Krishna, in an off-side position, had made contact with the ball but the referee let the goal remain. Blasters equalised through Sahal in the 24th minute as he scored with a well-taken volley following a fine cut-back from Rahul.

Krishna put ATK Mohun Bagan ahead soon after as score from the spot and Liston put the icing on the cake with a gorgeous goal in the 50th minute. Argentina's Pereyra pegged one back later on but it was too little too late as the Mariners held on for a comprehensive victory.