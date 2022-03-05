ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad eliminates Mumbai City with 2-1 win to guide Kerala Blasters into semifinals

Hyderabad FC ended all hopes of the defending champion Mumbai City FC to try and retain the Indian Super League (ISL) title as it beat MCFC 2-1 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on Saturday.

With three points from this match, HFC finished the season with 38 points, nine more than its tally last season.

Hyderabad FC drew first blood when Rohit Danu scored a tap-in with his left foot off a cross from Juanan in the penalty box.

A corner kick in the 14th minute, curled in by Yasir Mohammad was fisted away Phurba Lachenpa initially as it fell in front of Sauvik Chakrabarti.

Sauvik tried to go for goal from outside the box, but his shot, blocked, ricocheted off the melee in the penalty box as Juanan poached to cross it to Danu, who put HFC in front, scoring his second goal in the league.

Late in the first half, Yasir Mohammad was involved yet again, floating in a gorgeous pass from the midfield for Joel Chianese, who beat Mehtab Singh to guide the ball into the net through the legs of Lachenpamaking it 2-0 before halftime.

Mumbai City FC looked lacklustre throughout the first half, managing just one shot on target in the first half.

In the second half, a desperate Buckingham tried to shift gears in the second, subbing on Diego Mauricio to replace the Golden Boot winner of last season, Igor Angulo.

But it was the captain, Mourtada Fall, who gave some hope for the Islanders. Cassio Gabriel's free-kick from the midfield was headed into the net by the Sengalese centreback in the 76th minute.

Hyderabad tried to reply six minutes later as Nikhil Poojary made a run along the right flank and went for goal, but Lachenpa made a good save on his near post.

With the win, Manolo Marquez’s men completed a league double over Mumbai FC for the first time and confirmed Kerala Blasters’ place in the semifinal, which will finish the league stage at fourth, irrespective of tomorrow’s result against FC Goa.

The result: Hyderabad FC 2 (14’ Rohit Danu, 41’ Joel Chianese) bt Mumbai City FC 1 (Mourtada Fall 76’)