ISL 2021-22 LIVE Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC: Updates; match-commentary

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of this evening's Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) being played at the Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.

6:15 PM- Here's what happened when both teams met the last time!!

6:00 PM- Here's how we think the two sides could line up today!!

Chennaiyin FC Predicted XI: Debjit Majumder (GK), Reagan Singh, Mohd Sajid Dhot, Slavko Damjanovic, Narayan Das, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Anirudh Thapa, Germanpreet Singh, Edwin Vanspaul, Mirlan Murzaev and Lukasz Gikiewicz.

Hyderabad FC Predicted XI: Laxmikant Kattimani, Asish Rai, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor, Nikhil Poojary, Edu Garcia, Aniket Jadhav, Javier Siverio.

5:45 PM- Teams news and Injury updates ahead of the match!!

Chennaiyin FC: Vladimir Koman will miss this match and return for the next, while Ariel Borysiuk's return is uncertain and a call will be taken by coach Bandovic before the match on his inclusion.

Hyderabad FC: Bartholomew Ogbeche is suspended for Hyderabad’s upcoming match after picking up his fourth yellow card of the season in the last match.

MATCH PREVIEW:ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin, Hyderabad look to regain momentum

Chennaiyin FC will take on Hyderabad FC in what will be a crucial Indian Super League match on Thursday for both sides at Fatorda.

Both sides have been going through a lean patch in recent games and desperately need a win to regain momentum.

While CFC has lost three of its last four, HFC has just one win in its last five games with the latter holding a two-point advantage over its opponent. A win for CFC on Thursday will take the side into the top four ahead of HFC.

In its last match, Chennaiyin struggled to create chances as it slumped to a 1-0 defeat to FC Goa and it is something coach Bozidar Bandovic says the team needs to correct soon.

“We need to be better in the attack. Especially in the last game [against FC Goa], we were not good — we lost so many duels and second balls from the opponent. We need to be close to them to be in a better position and be more aggressive,” said Bandovic.

CFC has scored the least amount of goals so far in the tournament and in Hyderabad it faces a strong defensive side that has conceded the joint-lowest number of goals alongside Kerala Blasters FC.

In the first meeting between the two sides, CFC eked out a 1-0 win thanks to a penalty but was outplayed by Hyderabad.

HFC head coach Manolo Marquez said his team would need to take its chances and not let history repeat itself once again.

“Chennaiyin are a team that prefers to play on the counter. We did not deserve to lose the last game against this team. They played with 10 players behind the ball and took advantage of one mistake,” said Marquez.

“So, we have to make sure that we are more prepared this time and should take our chances to win the game,” added the Spaniard.

Where to watch?