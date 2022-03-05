ISL 2021-22, LIVE Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC: When and where to watch; match updates

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of this evening's Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) clash being played at the Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa. This is Aneesh Dey bringing you all the pre-match buildup and live updates from this high-tension clash.

7:45 pm: Head-to-head record of both teams!

Hyderabad FC and Mumbai City FC have faced each other on five occasions, out of which MCFC has won two, HFC has won one and the other two have ended in draws.

MATCH PREVIEW

Hyderabad FC and Mumbai City FC will lock horns in a tale of two fates in one of the last league games of the Indian Super League (ISL) this season.

Manolo Marquez’s side has been in brilliant form in its run-up to the semifinal, becoming the first team to break into the semis, with the best performance by the Nizams in its brief history so far.

Hyderabad FC sits third on the table with 35 points from 19 matches and a win here would take it second in the table.

READ: ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur goes clear at the top after 5-1 thumping of Odisha; inches closer to League Shield

Mumbai City FC, on the other hand, suffered a disappointing loss to Kerala Blasters, which pushed it out of the top four and will look forward to two things - a win against Hyderabad FC and hope Blasters lose its last game.

Des Buckingham’s boys have struggled with their key striker Igor Angulo missing his shooting boots and will hope the Spaniard finds the net before it is too late.

Diego Mauricio, who has three goals in the last four matches will not be starting, as confirmed by Des ahead of the match.

READ | Hyderabad FC co-owner Varun Tripurareni says team balance key to stellar performance

“Diego is just not match fit to play the 90 minutes," Des told the press, “there would be nothing more I would really enjoy than to pair Diego with Igor, but we have been trying to increase his game time over a couple of weeks.”

The other lynchpin in its attack and the architect of set pieces, Ahmed Jahouh will likely be available for selection.

“We will see how he comes through today’s training… He’s got a small sprain on the inside of his knee. So, if he comes through today’s session okay and has no reaction on his knee, he’s in contention to be part of the squad tomorrow,” Des added.

READ: Leadership role has helped me grow, says Chennaiyin FC captain Anirudh Thapa

MCFC will also miss the services of defender Rahul Bheke and winger Lallianzuala Chhangte, both of whom are suspended, following their yellow cards in the previous match.

