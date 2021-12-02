ISL 2021-2022, Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC LIVE: Hartley on the bench for JFC; Ogbeche to lead HFC attack

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of this evening's Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) clash being played at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa. This is Aneesh Dey bring you pre-match buildup and live updates from the match.

6:33 PM- LINEUPS ARE OUT!!

Jamshedpur FC Playing XI: TP Rehenesh (GK), Narender Gahlot, Ricky Lallawmawma, Eli Sabia (C), Laldinliana Renthlei, Jitendra Singh, Seiminlen Doungel, Komal Thatal, Alexandre Lima, Nerijus Valskis and Greg Stewart.

Subs: Gurmeet (GK), Dorjee, Pritam, Souvik, Nikhil, Abdul, Aaren, Rohit, Javier

Coach: Owen coyle

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Juanan, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Joao Victor (C), Aniket Jadhav, Yasir Mohammad, Hitesh Sharma, Joel Chianese and Bartholomew Ogbeche.

Subs: Pawan (GK), Laldinpuia, Karan Amin, Hartley, Anas, Boris, Pronay, Ritwik, Pandita

Coach: Manuel Marquez

6:15 PM- Both teams played a goalless draw last season but created enough chances in the match. See how the match panned out.

6:00 PM- Here is how we think the two teams will lineup today!!

Jamshedpur FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): TP Rehenesh (GK); Laldinliana Renthlei, Narender, Peter Hartley (C), Ricky Lallawmawma; Jitendra Singh, Greg Stewart, Alexandre Lima; Seiminlen Doungel, Nerijus Valskis, Komal Thatal.

Hyderabad FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Laxmikant Kattimani (GK); Ashish Rai, Chinglesana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra; Aniket Jadhav, Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor (C), Yasir Mohammad; Joel Chianese, Bartholomew Ogbeche.

4:45 PM- Form Guide of both teams heading into today's match.

Jamshedpur FC: Owen Coyle's JFC will come into the match confidently after defeating FC goa 3-1 in its last outing. Nerijus Valskis ended his goal-drought and scored a brace in the match, which is a good sign for the Red Miners. Jordan Murray, who came on as a substitute, also made an impact by scoring with his first involvement in the game.

Hyderabad FC: Manuel Marquez's Hyderabad FC started its campaign with a loss against Chennaiyin FC but made a statement of intent by beating defending ISL champion Mumbai City FC 3-1 in its last match, the first time it has done so in ISL history. Joao Victor, Bart Ogbeche and Rohit Danu were on the scoresheet.

Match Preview: Hyderabad FC kicks-off December with Jamshedpur FC challenge

Coming off a memorable victory over defending champions Mumbai City FC, Hyderabad FC will be raring to go when it takes on in-form Jamshedpur FC in an Indian Super League game here on Thursday.

The game will be the first of six for Manolo Marquez's men in a hectic December, and incidentally, all of them are scheduled to be played at the same venue.

Currently, in the fourth position, Owen Coyle's Red Miners are fresh from a 3-1 victory over FC Goa and will be high on confidence going into this game.

FC head coach Marquez believes his team is ready for the game but also knows that it will not be an easy one for his side.

"For me, Owen Coyle's team are always tough to face. Last season, both games were very equal and ended in a draw," the coach said.

"This season, they have players who are comfortable playing different styles of football and are happy to play with more possession. They also have a similar squad from last season and for me, they will surely fight for the top-4," he added.

In attack, Jamshedpur has Nerijus Valskis and Jordan Murray, both of whom were on the scoresheet in the last game. The likes of Alex Lima and Greg Stewart also bring in the experience.

Speaking about the opponents, Marquez said, "Jamshedpur is a really strong side. Valskis and Murray are there to finish chances but I think they have high quality all around the pitch.

"Fast wingers, technically good midfielders and experienced defenders; Jamshedpur have a strong squad, a compact team and we will have to work really hard to win this game." Hyderabad FC beat Mumbai City in the last game and will look to carry this momentum on Thursday.

The likes of Joao Victor, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Mohammad Yasir and Hitesh Sharma have all been consistently effective and Marquez has his plans set for the clash.

"Irrespective of the results in the last game, I think the plans will be the same for both sides. We will stick to our style and so will Jamshedpur and I have no doubt that is going to be another close game in the ISL," the Spaniard said, speaking about HFC's approach to their next encounter.

On the team news front, HFC will continue to miss the services of Halicharan Narzary and Sahil Tavora.

