ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal signs Spanish midfielder ahead of Kolkata derby

SC East Bengal signed Spanish midfielder Francisco José Sota on a short-term deal on Tuesday that will keep him at the club till the end of the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) season.

Sota will replace Slovenian midfielder Amir Dervisevic to complete the club's quota of six foreign players. SCEB signed Brazilian striker Marcelo Ribeiro dos Santos in the January transfer window to replace Daniel Chima Chukwu, who moved to fellow-ISL side Jamshedpur FC.

"I am very happy to join SC East Bengal. It is a big club in India and I know about its history and massive fanbase. I am looking forward to helping the team do well with my experience and knowledge about the game," said Sota.

Sota began his career with Osasuna, playing in its youth team. He has plied his trade for lower-division Spanish teams, including Pena Sports FC, CD Varea, SD Logrones, SD Leioa, and CD Tropezon.

"He is a very good footballer with experience in playing in some good teams in Spain. He should add to our options in the midfield, and I am looking forward to having him in the mix," said head coach Mario Rivera.

SC East Bengal takes on ATK Mohun Bagan next in the Kolkata Derby on Saturday.