ISL 2022-23: Subhasish wins it for ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United

Subhasish Bose produced the winner a minute from time to help ATK Mohun Bagan get past NorthEast United FC 2-1 in the fifth round encounter of the ISL-9, at the Salt Lake Stadium on Thursday. Mohun Bagan took the lead in the first half through Liston Colaco which was cancelled by NEUFC’s Aaron Evans late in the second half.

The win saw Mohun Bagan climbing to the second spot of the current standings with 10 points from five matches. NorthEast United conceded its sixth straight loss to remain at the bottom of the table.

Despite dominating the exchanges, the host found itself in a spot as the lead failed to materialise. The struggle continued past the half-hour mark before Liston found the target in the 35th minute off an assist from Hugo Boumous. Liston showed his touch finishing from a tight angle after Boumous had found him unmarked on the left corner of the NEUFC box.

ATK Mohun Bagan had another chance to double the lead in the 42nd minute but K. Mirshad’s alertness in the NEUFC goal prevented Boumous from taking the shot from close. Mirshad heroics saved the visitor again in the 45th minute when dived to his left to block a rasping header from ATKMB’s Finnish play-maker Joni Kauko.

Mohun Bagan continued to press for more after the break but its efforts fell short in the NEUFC box where the visitor packed extra men to foil the chances. NorthEast United had its chance to equalise in the 54th minute when Parthib Gogoi saw his effort from inside the ATKMB box deflecting off the upright. Australian defender Aaron Evans found the equaliser off a corner in the 81st minute upsetting ATKMB’s plans. But Subhasish’s last ditch header on a Dimitros Petratos cross finally saved the day for the host.

The result: ATK Mohun Bagan 2 (Liston 35, Subhasish 89) bt NorthEast United FC 1 (Evans 81).