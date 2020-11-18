ISL 2020-21 ISL 2020-21 ISL 2020-21: NorthEast to continue training amid two COVID cases Two NorthEast United players had tested positive for COVID-19. They are in quarantine at a different hotel but participating in team fitness sessions over video calls. Team Sportstar 18 November, 2020 18:17 IST NorthEast United players at a training session in Goa. - TWITTER/@NEUtdFC Team Sportstar 18 November, 2020 18:17 IST Two NorthEast United players had tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of Saturday's clash against Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League.READ| Mumbai City coach Sergio Lobera: My focus is on playing beautiful football The players are quarantining at a different hotel but participating in team fitness sessions over video calls. Other players and support staff took the COVID test and fortunately, it returned negative.READ| ISL 2020-21 news, Kerala Blasters preview: New season, new hope for Vicuna's men However, the COVID scare isn't stopping the club from training ahead of their ISL opener.It is still not clear how the players caught the coronavirus infection as the club has been maintaining all safety precautions and guidelines. The team bus is exclusive for the players, and even the drivers are part of the bio-bubble. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos