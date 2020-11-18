ISL 2020-21: NorthEast to continue training amid two COVID cases

Two NorthEast United players had tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of Saturday's clash against Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League.

The players are quarantining at a different hotel but participating in team fitness sessions over video calls. Other players and support staff took the COVID test and fortunately, it returned negative.

However, the COVID scare isn't stopping the club from training ahead of their ISL opener.

It is still not clear how the players caught the coronavirus infection as the club has been maintaining all safety precautions and guidelines. The team bus is exclusive for the players, and even the drivers are part of the bio-bubble.