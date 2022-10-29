ISL 2022-23: Siverio goal gives Hyderabad win over Goa to move top

Hyderabad FC beat FC Goa 1-0 to reclaim the top spot in an Indian Super League (ISL) match at the GMC Balayogi Athletics Stadium here on Saturday. With 10 points from four matches, Hyderabad climbed to the top of the table while the Gaurs remained fourth after suffering their first defeat of the tournament.

Hyderabad FC took an early lead with Javier Siverio scoring in the 11th minute as the home side dominated play right from the start. Capitalising on an attacking start, Siverio collected a header from Bartholomew Ogbeche and slotted the ball into the net from the left flank to put Hyderabad ahead.

Donning yellow jerseys and waving the yellow flags, 9,000 plus enthusiastic fans cheered the home side by playing drums and cymbals - all the while chanting, ‘Go Hyderabad Go!’

It was a stop-and-start first half as twin power failures within a span of eight minutes halted the game for approximately 20 minutes and took the momentum away from both teams.

The power resumption saw Hyderabad tighten its defence as FC Goa attacked by creating numerous chances but failed to convert them into goals. Midfielder Redeem Tlang almost equalised for Goa as he collected a beautiful pass from the left flank but hit the ball straight to the goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani.

Goa continued to attack and this time Noah Wail Sadaoui dribbled past the first line of Hyderabad’s defence but failed to find the back of the net. An additional two minutes were added to the first half with Goa trying for an equaliser but Hyderabad held on to its lead.

The second half saw Hyderabad nearly doubling its lead but a shot from Halicharan Narzary hit the crossbar as Manolo Marquez’s men continued to dominate proceedings. The home team controlled the game and had possession most of the time, constantly breaking through the porous Goa defence, threatening to double the lead.

Goa had a chance to equalise after it was awarded a late penalty in the 82nd minute as Akash Mishra went in flying with a high boot rash challenge near the post only to miss the ball. Alvaro Vazquez took the spot-kick but he shot the ball wide as Hyderabad maintained its lead and the miss saw a furious Carlos Pena ringing the substitutions.

The additional time of six minutes saw Goa frenetically searching for an equaliser and it almost earned one. But Kattimani deflected Eduardo Pelaez’s shot by diving to his right to ensure Hyderabad registered its third consecutive win.