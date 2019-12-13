ISL 2019 LIVE: Jamshedpur 1-0 Kerala Blasters at half time

Hello and Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the Indian Super League (ISL) match between Kerala Blasters and Jamshedpur FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi.

[In Progress: Second Half]

50' WIDDEEEE! WHat a chance!! Narzary, on the right flank, collect a quick pass and turns around. He runs closer to the goal line and puts in a great cross inside the box. Both Arques and Messi miss the ball and the cross falls to Cidoncha. The skipper takes a shot from his left foot ad hits it just wide.

48' Throw in for Kerala! Rakip does well to keep his footing after being met with a sliding tackle in the right flank and makes a dash forward. Looks for an early cross, but the ball is too soft and the clearing header bounces off another Jamshedpur defender and rolls back to the keeper, who clears it away without wasting a second.

46' Kerala Blasters gets us underway!

The players are back on the pitch and off we go for the final 45!

Well, safe to say Kerala Blasters has itself to blame for the present result. Arques, Messi did not make the most of their chance and sloppy defending from the home team is what lead to the goal. Jamshedpur on the other hand, started on the back foot, but slowly made its way back into the game, making the most of Kerala's silly errors. Piti capped it off with a brilliant penalty. Robin was lucky to not have given away a penalty in the dying moments of the first half for his challenge on Messi Bouli.

Referee blows the whistle and that's the end of the first half!

45+2' PENALTY NOT GIVEN AND MESSI IS NOT HAPPY! A brilliant run through the Kerala forward and Sergio Cidoncha spots him and puts a delicious cross in from the right flank. Robin Gurung is second best on the cross and ends up pulling Messi down. Messi appeals for a penalty, but it's not given!

Two minutes have been added on to the first half.

43' LOOPY HEADER, BUT SAFE! It was always going to be difficult to score from that angle. Narzary supplies the ball to Arques, who is just inside the box. Arques heads the ball towards goal with no real power and direction in it and Subrata collects it easily.

41' Good block! Jamshedpur breaks swiftly through the centre. Farukh dashes forward and then puts Isaac through on the left, who makes a run towards the box and then cuts in. Takes a shot on goal, but it's blocked well by Mohamad Rakip.

38' GOOOOALLLLLL!! Piti converts from the spot and how about that for a penalty! Calm and composed at the spot, runs in softly and scores with an even more dink. Rehenesh goes to his left, but there was no way he was going to save the penalty.

37' PENALTY TO JAMSHEDPUR! Drobarov brings down Tiri with intense shirt pulling during the corner and referee awards a penalty. Kerala Blasters players cannot believe the decision!

36' CORNER! Once again, it's the defence that comes off ugly. Seityasen back pass is too strong for Rehenesh and the ball scrambles away for the corner.

35' Wasteful and sloppy! Arques, in the mid-field, tries to find Narzary in the left flank with a chipped pass. But the pass was simply wayward and the manager of the home team is not happy.

33' Hand-ball! Seityasen takes a crack on goal from the right corner of the Jamshedpur box, but it's blocked by Narender. The clearance from the defender clips the dangling hand of Seityasen.

31' Jessel clears it away! Farukh is freed yet again, this time on the right flank. This time. however, Jessel deos well to kick the ball out for a Jamshedpur FC throw in with a timely tackle.

26' YELLOW CARD! Sumeet Passi with a sliding tackle on Sergio Cidoncha, who is brought down instantly and that challenged beckoned a booking!

25' Rehenesh to the rescue again! Farukh and Jamshedpur break the offside trap again. The ball is chipped over Kerala's defence and Farukh runs forward to try and get to it. But Rehenesh is alert and once again, he charges forward, like a sweeper keeper, and kicks the ball out of danger.

Been an equal game so far! Chances now created on both end!

23' CHANCEEE AND MISSED!! Narender Gahlot is freed in the left wing with a sumptuous through ball from the back from Isaac. He runs forward and puts it a dangerous low cross in. Farukh Choudhary slides forward in a desperate attempt to get some contact on ball, but the ball was just a little too heavy from Narender.

21' FOUL! Jeakson Singh chips the ball to the left to Messi and he turns around and looks for a pass back to the mid-field. But he loses the ball as Isaac of Jamshedpur intersects. However, Seityasen Singh, while trying to win the ball back, shoves Isaac down and commits the foul.

17' Rehenesh with the save! Once again, he survives after making an error! The ball is lobbed over the defence for Farukh Choudhary. Rehenesh comes off his line and attacks the ball. There was a slight hesitation and almost costs his punch falls back to Farukh. But the attacker loses the ball and Rehenesh does well to recover and somehow collect the ball.

13' Free-kick for Jamshedpur after Seityasen bring Vanmalsawna down in the left wing! Piti's delivery was in a good area. The balls curls in just the right amount and lands in a no man's land inside the box. How often do you hear that?

12' Raju G takes a long throw in but Jamshedpur does well to fend off any danger.

11' Corner for Kerala, first of the game! Arques threads the ball to Narzary, who then plays it to Messi. Messi plays it back to Narzary, who wins the corner. Poor corner! Carneiro's delivery from the left side isn't good enough and it's headed away by Sumeet Passi.

Jamshedpur FC has scored 44% of its goals from crosses!

8' CHANCE, BUT OVER! Jeakson does well to put in a sliding tackle on Monroy, who was a little lazy on the ball and in the midfield plays the last touch too heavy. The ball is then supplied to Messi Bouli and he is forced deep into the right corner of the box. He takes a crack at it only for the ball to fly way over the bar.

6' FOUL! Messi and Tiri get into a tusse and the Kerala forward pushes the defender down. He hugs it out and saves himself from getting a yellow!

5' Yellow Card! Jeakson Singh is the first booking of the night.

4' What a chance and it's gone begging! Messi Bouli is played a long ball from the back, but Jamshedpur defender Tiri covers his tracks and clears the ball. But the clearance is poor and he gives the ball straight to Seityasen, who puts a beautiful, loopy ball inside the box. Mario Arques meets the ball in the air, but the header is hit straight to the keeper Subrara Paul. What a chance gone begging.

1' DANGEROUS CLEARANCE, BUT SAFE! What happened there? The ball is played back to Kerala keeper Rehenesh and he is late on the clearance. This gives Piti of Jamshedpur enough time stick his leg out and attack and the gamble almost plays off as the ball is deflected of Piti's legs and has gone out for a Kerala goal kick.

Jamshedpur FC to kick off and here we go!

The players have made their way to the pitch after lining up for the national anthem

It will be an uphill task for Kerala Blasters, which is currently placed eight in the table with six points (1W, 3D, 3L), to bag three points against an in-form Jamshedpur FC. The visitor is currently fourth in the points table with 12 points( 3W, 3D, 1L).

The starting XIs of the night are here:

Kerala Blasters: TP Rehenesh (GK), Mohamad Rakip, Raju Gaikwad, Jessel Carneiro, Vlatko Drobarov, Mario Arques, Seityasen Singh, Halicharan Narzary, Sergio Cidoncha (C), Jeakson Singh, Messi Bouli.

Jamshedpur FC: Subrata Paul (GK), Tiri (C), Narender Gahlot, Robin Gurung, Jitendra Singh, Aitor Monroy, Memo Moura, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Piti, Sumeet Passi, Farukh Choudhary.

MATCH PREVIEW:

Kerala Blasters will hope to snap its six-match winless run when it takes on Jamshedpur FC in an Indian Super League match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Friday.

With three draws and three losses in six games, the Blasters find themselves languishing in the eighth position in the points table. A win for fourth-placed Jamshedpur FC can lift it to the top of the table.

Both teams come into this contest having played out two consecutive draws.

Late goals

Late goals have been hurting Kerala this season; the team looked on course for victory against FC Goa and Mumbai City FC, but concede late goals to draw. Given the fact that Jamshedpur FC has scored four of its nine goals in the final 15 minutes of its contests, Eelco Schattorie’s side will be concerned.

“That (conceding late goals) has to do with the quality that you have in the team. One of the first things in team meetings at my previous clubs, one thing I keep repeating is that there has to be a mindset to have double alertness,” said Schattorie.

“Last week we had some mismatch during set-pieces. You have to find a solution, in this case, I tell my players to be a bit smarter, a bit meaner, to be street-smart,” Schattorie said.

Slow start

Though Raphael Bouli has shone in attack of late, the absence of Bartholomew Ogbeche will weaken the team’s frontline which hasn’t been prolific. The Blasters have scored just six goals so far — the second-lowest in the league. The return of influential midfielder Mario Arques will be a relief for Schattorie, though it is unsure if he will be fit enough to start.

Jamshedpur FC, on the other hand, has shown fighting spirit and tactical flexibility in plenty so far. The team loves having the ball but is equally deadly on the counter, thanks to the pace it has on the wings. The likes of Farukh

Also, head coach Iriondo has a knack of getting his substitutions to work. This season, substitutes have helped Jamshedpur FC win crucial points when losing or have given it the lead when things were at a stalemate on numerous occasions. However, the absence of star striker Sergio Castel and midfielder Piti is bound to affect the team’s gameplan and come as a relief of sorts to Kerala.

Unlucky Kerala

“I don’t know how Kerala’s winless run is going to affect the team but Kerala are a good team. They have not been lucky in the first part of the season due to factors like injuries. They try to play football, they have a good style. In this kind of short leagues, you don’t have too much time,” said Iriondo.

“Maybe Sergio and Piti were important for the team. Maybe if they were in the team, it would be different. We are missing them a bit now,” he said.

Kerala Blasters has never beaten Jamshedpur in four encounters between the two so far. The team has won only two out of its last 10 home games.