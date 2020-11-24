ISL 2020-21: AIFF Disciplinary Committee warns Mumbai City's Ahmed Jahouh

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee, upon reviewing the red card incident involving Mumbai City FC midfielder Ahmed Jahouh in the Indian Super League 2020-21 match against NorthEast United FC last Saturday in Bambolim, has cautioned the Moroccan with a warning that in event of any repetition of such act, exemplary sanctions might be imposed in accordance with regulatory provisions of the AIFF Disciplinary Code.

The AIFF body deemed Jahouh’s reckless first-half tackle on NEUFC player Khassa Camara, a serious foul play offence, endangering the safety of the opponent on field, after the video footage of the incident was sent for review.

While Jahouh has been let off without any further action for the time being, he will serve an automatic one-game suspension following his sending-off on Saturday.

Jahouh is ineligible for selection in Mumbai’s next game against FC Goa on Wednesday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.