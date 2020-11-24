Home ISL News ISL 2020-21: AIFF Disciplinary Committee warns Mumbai City's Ahmed Jahouh The Disciplinary Committee has cautioned Ahmed Jahouh with a warning that in event of any repetition of such act, exemplary sanctions might be imposed in accordance with regulatory provisions of the AIFF Disciplinary Code. Team Sportstar 24 November, 2020 14:58 IST Mumbai City's Ahmed Jahouh gets sent off in the match against NorthEast United FC on Saturday. - ISL Media Team Sportstar 24 November, 2020 14:58 IST The All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee, upon reviewing the red card incident involving Mumbai City FC midfielder Ahmed Jahouh in the Indian Super League 2020-21 match against NorthEast United FC last Saturday in Bambolim, has cautioned the Moroccan with a warning that in event of any repetition of such act, exemplary sanctions might be imposed in accordance with regulatory provisions of the AIFF Disciplinary Code.The AIFF body deemed Jahouh’s reckless first-half tackle on NEUFC player Khassa Camara, a serious foul play offence, endangering the safety of the opponent on field, after the video footage of the incident was sent for review.READ | ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for While Jahouh has been let off without any further action for the time being, he will serve an automatic one-game suspension following his sending-off on Saturday.Jahouh is ineligible for selection in Mumbai’s next game against FC Goa on Wednesday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos