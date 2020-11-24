ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for

Chennaiyin FC (CFC) will take on Jamshedpur FC (JFC) in match five of Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 at Tilak Maidan, Goa on Tuesday.

Jamshedpur FC will be playing its fourth season in Indian top division, while it's the seventh appearance for Chennaiyin FC. Chennaiyin, in terms of wins during the regular season, is third highest in the history of the competition with 41 victories from 107 matches at a success rate of 38.31 per cent. On the other hand, Jamshedpur FC is tenth on the list with 17 wins from 54 matches at a success rate of 31.48 per cent.

Chennaiyin FC has two titles to its name while Jamshedpur FC has finished fifth in the league stage twice in 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.

Overall Head-to-head form (Total: 6 | Wins - CFC: 2, JFC: 1 | Draws: 4)

Four of the six clashes between the sides have ended up in draws. Chennaiyin FC has won the first and latest meetings while Jamshedpur has been successful in beating CFC in 2018.

First meeting:

The first-ever contest between the two sides took place on 28 December, 2017 at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur.

Jamshedpur began the match brightly, creating multiple openings, but Chennaiyin was presented with a massive chance in the 41st minute when Francisco Fernandes was brought down inside the box.

The referee was quick to point to the penalty, which Jeje Lalpekhlua tucked away into the net. Jamshedpur won a penalty of its own in the final minute of first half, but Kervens Belfort's spot was saved by Chennaiyin keeper Karanjit Singh. The host was unable to muster up clear cut chances in a lacklustre second half as Chennaiyin FC bagged three points.

Recent Head-to-Head form (Last 5 meetings)

CFC 4-1 JFC

JFC 1-1 CFC

CFC 0-0 JFC

JFC 3-1 CFC

CFC 1-1 JFC

STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURE

Goals scored:

Chennaiyin FC: 8

Jamshedpur FC: 6

Top goal scorers:

3 goals - Nerijus Valskis (CFC)

1 goal - CFC: Jeje, Mohammed Rafi, Raphael Augusto, Andre Schembri, Lallianzuala Chhangte.

JFC: Sergio Castel, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Pablo Margado, Carlos Calvo, Mario Arques, Wellington Priori.

Clean sheets:

Jamshedpur FC: 2

Chennaiyin FC: 0

Red Cards:

JFC: 0

CFC: 0