ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan 1 - 1 Hyderabad FC - Talking Points

ATK Mohun Bagan and Hyderabad FC played out a 1-1 draw at the Fatorda Stadium on Friday on the back of goals from Manvir Singh (ATKMB) and Joao Victor (HFC).

Here are the important talking points from match 24 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL).

1) HYDERABAD'S INDIAN CONTINGENT SHINES

HFC had only two foreign players in its line-up against ATKMB. One among them, Joao Victor, scored the equalising goal from the spot. But the penalty was won by Nikhil Poojary who had an amazing game.

The likes of Subrata Paul, Liston Colaco, Halicharan Narzary, Asish Rai and Souvik Chakrabarti, alongside Poojary, stepped up in the absence of overseas stars Aridane Santana, Joel Chianese, Lluis Sastre and Francisco Sandaza.

2) ROY KRISHNA'S GOAL-SCORING STREAK ENDS

Mohun Bagan's Fijian striker Roy Krishna had scored at least one goal in each of his side's first four outings in the 2020-21 season against Kerala Blasters FC, SC East Bengal, Odisha FC and Jamshedpur FC, respectively.

However, he was unable to find the back of the net against Hyderabad despite having multiple shots on target. The experienced forward's wastefulness up front derailed his team's chances of finding a winner on the night.

3) LISTON COLACO IS ONE FOR THE FUTURE

In HFC's four matches this edition, one attacking player has been a constant threat to the opposition. Colaco, who started his opening two games from the bench, has acquired a permanent spot in the playing XI.

The Indian forward was the 'Player of the Match' against ATKMB after putting up impressive performances against Odisha, Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur. The 22-year-old can only improve from hereon.