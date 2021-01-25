ISL 2020-21, CFC vs MCFC Live Football Score: No Thapa in Chennaiyin XI vs Mumbai City

This is Sportstar's ISL 2020-21 live blog of the Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC clash being played at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.

6:50pm: Sergio Lobera makes three alterations to his XI. Hernan Santana slots back in defence after missing the previous clash due to suspension, while striker Bartholomew Ogbeche also returns to the starting line-up. Raynier Fernandes replaces Cy Goddard in midfield.

IN: Hernan Santana, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Raynier Fernandes | OUT: Mehtab Singh, Cy Goddard, Adam le Fondre

6:40pm: Two changes for Chennaiyin FC as Germanpreet Singh and Jakub Sylvestr find a place in the starting XI. Anirudh Thapa continues to miss the matchday squad after picking up an injury two games ago.

IN: Germanpreet Singh, Jakub Sylvestr| OUT: Deepak Tangri, Rahim Ali

Sixth-placed Chennaiyin FC has only one win in its last seven games and desperately needs a victory to propel its chances of making it to the play-offs. - ISL/Sportzpics

6:30pm: Team News!

Chennaiyin FC XI: Vishal Kaith, Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Thoi Singh, Memo Moura, Germanpreet Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Esmael Goncalves, Jakub Sylvestr

Mumbai City FC XI: Amrinder Singh, Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Hernana Santana, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Hugo Boumous, Rowlinn Borges, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Bipin Singh, Bartholomew Ogbeche

5:45pm: Here's how we think the two teams could line-up today:

Chennaiyin FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Vishal Kaith; Reagan Singh, Enes Sipovic, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Edwin Vanspaul, Memo Moura; Rahim Ali, Jakub Sylvestr, Lallianzuala Chhangte; Esmael Goncalves

Mumbai City FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Amrinder Singh; Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Hernan Santana, Mandar Rao Dessai; Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges; Raynier Fernandes, Hugo Boumous, Bipin Singh; Adam le Fondre.

The seventh edition of the Indian Super League got underway inside a bio-bubble in Goa on November 20.

The tournament, spanning over four months, will see 11 teams play each other in a league and playoff format across three venues. Following the inclusion of SC East Bengal, this season will feature 115 games, up from 95 last season.

ISL 2020: Points Table

MATCH PREVIEW:

In a video posted on Chennaiyin FC’s Youtube channel, head coach Csaba Laszlo is seen trying to inspire a deflated unit, which has found the going tough thus far in the Indian Super League (ISL). “You can do better... I am talking to you because I know that everybody can do better in his own position. Everybody, every single person,” said the Romanian.

The task doesn’t get any easier for Chennaiyin. After a demoralising stoppage-time defeat to ATK Mohun Bagan, it takes on league leader Mumbai City FC at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Monday.

While Chennaiyin has failed to get back-to-back wins this season, Mumbai City is on an 11-game unbeaten streak – a joint ISL record alongside Bengaluru FC’s 2018-19 title-winning team -- which is studded with nine victories.

It will be a battle of the league’s top scorers, Mumbai City (18 goals), against the lowest scorers, Chennaiyin (10).

Laszlo, who had set up his side to play on the counter against Bagan, said he will change his tactic when his side faces Mumbai City.

“In this game against Mumbai, it will be completely different,” said Laszlo. “We have to open the game up and we want to score goals. Even if it's Mumbai City, one of the most dangerous teams in the ISL, we have to try to win the game. I'm sure that we will get chances and there will be possibilities to use but the instinct to be hungry will be the key tomorrow.”

Key central midfielder Anirudh Thapa, who missed the last game due to an injury, will face a late fitness test on match-day.

Of the two goals conceded from open play by Mumbai City, one of them came against Chennaiyin in the reverse fixture. Sergio Lobera’s side came back from a goal down to win 2-1 despite not being at its best. Qualifying for next season’s AFC Champions League remains a big ambition for Lobera and he doesn’t want his side to slip up in the second half of the season.

"We are top of the table but especially in this league, in this situation, everything can change in seven days. Sometimes you have three games in 10 days and nine points is a lot of points. Till now the situation is good, but we want the best situation at the end of the season.

"I don't need to explain the situation [exit from FC Goa] of last season. Hopefully, it's possible to achieve it [ACL qualification] this season,” said the Spaniard.