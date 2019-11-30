ISL 2019-20: Chennaiyin FC and John Gregory part ways

Chennaiyin FC has sacked head coach John Grgeory following a poor run in the ongoing season of the Indian Super League.

The Chennaiyin FC co-owners in a joint statement said, “The club would like to sincerely thank John for his services. He led us admirably well and delivered our second Indian Super League title. He thus also made us the first ISL club to qualify for the AFC Cup and oversaw our debut appearance in Asia while also reaching the 2019 Super Cup final. All of us at the club would like to wish John the very best in his future endeavours.”

“This decision has been taken after a detailed discussion with John, and all parties involved believe this will be the right step for everyone associated with the club.”

Earlier this month, Gregory all but quit his post on following his club's dispiriting 0-3 loss to Bengaluru FC.

Running out of time

The 2017-18 champion is No. 8 in the points table with just one win from six matches, and following previous year's last-placed finish, it appeared that Gregory's patience had snapped.

"It’s about time I sat down with the owner and had a deeper conversation," said the Englishman. "We can't continue like this. We consider ourselves to be a very very good club and the whole club is hurting now and none more so than myself," Gregory had said at the time.

"This is my third year and it is not easy. I have never worked so hard in my life and it might be time for someone else to take over. Frankly, this is the worst I have felt in my time here. In my opinion the club comes first and we have to do what's best for the club," he added.