ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for

FC Goa (FCG) will take on Bengaluru FC (BFC) in match three of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa on November 22, Sunday.

The Gaurs will be featuring in the league for the seventh time, while the Blues will be playing their fourth. FC Goa, in terms of wins during the regular season, is the most successful team in the history of the competition with 51 victories from 108 matches at a success rate of 47.2 per cent. On the other hand, Bengaluru stands fifth in the list with 35 wins from 62 matches at a success rate of 56.4 per cent.

BFC has one title to its name, having beaten FC Goa in the 2018-19 season final. On the other hand, FCG has finished second best on two occasions (2015, 2018-19) and is yet to get its hands on the coveted trophy.

Overall Head-to-head form (FCG-BFC - wins:draw:loss| 1:1:5)

Goa and Bengaluru have squared off seven times in the ISL and BFC has dominated the fixture by winning it five times, as opposed to Goa’s one win. The teams played out a solitary draw in the previous season.

First meeting:

The first-ever contest between the two sides took place on November 30, 2017 at the Fatorda Stadium. The Gaurs emerged victorious 4-3 in a pulsating match. Ferran “Coro” Corominas netted a hat-trick, while Manuel Lanzarote Bruno converted from the spot. Miku scored a brace and Erik Partaalu found the back of the net once for The Blues, which were reduced to 10 men following goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s sending off in the first half. Interestingly, Goa has not managed to beat Bengaluru since then.

Recent Head-to-Head form (Last 5 games)

BFC has also dominated FCG in the recent, winning four of the last five encounters.

Last 5 Games:

FCG 1-2 BFC

BFC 3-0 FCG

BFC 1-0 FCG

FCG 1-1 BFC

BFC 2-1 FCG

STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURE

Goals scored:

FC Goa: 7

Bengaluru FC: 14

Top 3 scorers:

4 goals-Ferran “Coro” Corominas (FCG)-4

3 goals-Miku (BFC) and Sunil Chhetri (BFC)-3

2 goals- Rahul Bheke (BFC) and Udanta Singh (BFC)-2

Clean sheets:

FC Goa: 0

Bengaluru FC: 3

Red Cards:

FCG -2 (Ahmed Jahouh, Mohamed Ali)

BFC- 3 (Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Nishu Kumar, Dimas Delgado)