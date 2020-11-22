ISL 2020-21 news, FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC: Predicted starting XI and formation

In the third match of the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21), familiar contenders FC Goa and Bengaluru FC will square off in their opening games of the season at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Saturday.

Goa has seen an overhaul in its foreign-player and coaching department during the off-season. Spaniard Juan Ferrando will look to build on the blueprint left in place by the former coach Sergio Lobera.

The 2018-19 champion Bengaluru will have a point to prove after its poor run in front of goal last season, when it was knocked out in the playoffs. Carls Cuadrat has previously got the better of Goa in head-to-head meetings and will look to put a strong foot forward in its opening game.

Cuadrat has preferred to use the 3-5-2 formation in matches against Goa, which like to dominate possession and create numerical advantages on the wings.

Here's how the two teams could line-up.

FC Goa predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Mohammed Nawaz; Seriton Fernandes, James Donachie, Ivan Gonzalez, Sanson Pereira; Edu Bedia, Alberto Noguera; Phrangki Buam, Brandon Fernandes, Princeton Rebello; Igor Angulo

Bengaluru FC predicted XI (3-5-2)

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Rahul Bheke, Fran Gonzalez, Juanan; Udanta Singh, Erik Paartalu, Dimas Delgado, Suresh Wangjam, Ashique Kuruniyan; Sunil Chhetri, Kristian Opseth

We have got you covered for your fantasy FC Goa-Bengaluru FC XI. Captaincy pick: Igor Angulo

Combined FCG-BFC XI

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (BFC); Seriton Fernandes (FCG), James Donachie (FCG), Rahul Bheke (BFC), Sanson Pereira (FCG); Dimas Delgado (BFC), Brandon Fernandes (FCG), Ashique Kuruniyan (BFC); Princeton Rebello (FCG), Sunil Chhteri (BFC), Igor Angulo (FCG)