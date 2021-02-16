ISL 2020-21, HFC vs KBFC Live Football Score: Hyderabad FC faces Kerala Blasters

This is Sportstar's ISL 2020-21 LIVE match blog of the encounter between Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters which will be played at the Tilak Maidan on Tuesday.

6 PM: Here's how the two teams could line-up in their next game.

Hyderabad FC predicted XI (4-4-2)

Laxmikant Kattimani; Chinglensana Singh, Odei Onaindia, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai; Halicharan Narzary, Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor, Lluis Sastre; Aridane Santana, Fran Sandaza

Kerala Blasters predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Albino Gomes; Sandeep Singh, Costa Nhamoinesu, Jeakson Singh, Jessel Carneiro; Juande, Vicente Gomez; Rahul KP, Gary Hooper, Sahal Abdul Samad; Jordan Murray

5.45 PM: PODCAST - The latest episode of 'The Full Time Show' features the Robbie Fowler interview with our reporters Shyam Vasudevan and Amitabha Das Sharma. We also take a deep dive into his controversy-courting maiden ISL coaching sojourn and his season with SC East Bengal.

MATCH PREVIEW:

The battle is heating up for the last two playoff slots in the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21). One of the contenders is Hyderabad FC, which faces Kerala Blasters at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama (Goa), on Tuesday.

The men from Kochi could perhaps afford to play in a relatively calmer frame of mind; they are no longer in the race for the top-four finish. They, in fact, are lying second from the bottom, with 16 points from 17 matches.

RELATED| ISL 2020-21: HFC co-owner Varun Tripuraneni lauds team, hopes for strong finish

Hyderabad, with 24 points, is placed fifth and a win will take the team to third and closer to qualification. It has to come up with an improved display to get that win, though, after drawing six of its last seven games.

Coach Manuel Marquez feels nothing can be taken for granted despite being placed third in the table.

“All the other teams, from Kerala, who are second from the bottom, till the top positions, can climb positions in the table,” he said. “We will play with Kerala with our style. We will not change that because (we need to win).

“We are nine games unbeaten but six of them are draws. We have to continue in the same vein and try to win the game because our season has been fantastic. We want to be in the top four,” he said.

RELATED| ISL 2020-21 news: Sunil Chhetri scores twice in 200th Bengaluru FC appearance

His counterpart, Kibu Vicuna said Blasters needed to find the right balance between attack and defence.

“In most of our games, we have been creating more chances than the opponents but we are not getting the points,” he said. “We have to improve this aspect. We are working and analysing our mistakes. We are trying to have a more positive percentage in the relation between creating chances and scoring goals,” he added.

Follow Sportstar's full coverage (Latest news, Interviews, Features, Points table, Quiz, Videos) of ISL 2020-21.

The seventh edition of the Indian Super League got underway inside a bio-bubble in Goa on November 20.

ISL 2020: Points Table

The tournament, spanning over four months, will see 11 teams play each other in a league and playoff format across three venues. Following the inclusion of SC East Bengal, this season will feature 115 games, up from 95 last season.