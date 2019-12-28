ISL 2019-20: Mumbai City seeks first home win against Hyderabad FC

Mumbai City FC (MCFC) is on a five-match unbeaten streak, with many goal-scorers in the ranks. Tunisian striker Amine Chermiti tops the list with four goals, making him one of the 12 different goal-scorers in the team in the Indian Super League (ISL) season.



As the home team, coached by Jorge Costa, gears up to host Hyderabad FC at the Mumbai Football Arena, the absence of two key players -- Paulo Machado and Rowllin Borges -- due to injury will be felt. Playmaker Machado is in recovery phase and while box-to-box midfielder Borges is suspended for the clash after accumulating four bookings.



Costa observed: “We have to be much stronger at home and have to change this.” The MCFC coach referred to the difficult times faced by his squad at MFA. The host lost two matches in front of home fans and drew one game. Hyderabad FC has the weakest defence, conceding 19 goals from nine matches, this season.



Coach Phil Brown commented: “It is a big challenge to play against Mumbai as they are a big football club. The bigger the challenge, the bigger we have to be. You can't shy away from that. We have to be at our best if we want to beat them.”

The visitor is yet to take a point away from home.