ISL 2020-21 news: Ogbeche strike downs ATK Mohun Bagan, Mumbai City opens up lead at top

Bartholomew Ogbeche’s spectacular finish saw Mumbai City FC down ATK Mohun Bagan by a solitary goal at the Fatorda Stadium on Monday and cement its position on top of the current Indian Super League (ISL) standings. The win saw Mumbai City (25 points) surging to a five-point lead over second-placed Mohun Bagan (20).

AS IT HAPPENED



Mumbai went into the attack mode right from the start and made it a one-way traffic in the first quarter of the action. Mohun Bagan defence took a lot of pounding as Mumbai sought to find an early lead and it almost came Mumbai’s way in the 11th minute. A sequence of sharp passes in the Mohun Bagan half between Hugo Boumous, Cy Goddard and Amey Ranawade opened up a big opportunity. But the Mohun Bagan citadel somehow survived as its goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharja managed to palm out the final shot that came from Goddard.



The dominance of Mumbai was evident in the statistics that showed Mumbai playing over 150 successful passes as against a minimal 20 managed by Mohun Bagan in the first 15 minutes. The Mohun Bagan defence under its Spanish centre-back Tiri worked well to keep Mumbai’s famed attack at bay. The Islanders showed fine form and coordination n dominating the midfield, where Boumous had complete control over the proceedings.

The change of ends did see Mohun Bagan gaining control over some of the action but it was Mumbai that enjoyed the majority of ball possession. Edu Garcia could have put Bagan ahead in the 58th minute but his attempt went off the upright. Mumbai sealed the win 11 minutes later when Boumous set up Ogbeche unmarked inside the Bagan box with a fine back-heel. The Frenchman centre-forward made no mistake curling his angled effort to the far corner past Bhattacharya to secure the full quota of points for Mumbai.