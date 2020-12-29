ISL 2020-21 talking points: Rehenesh thwarts, Eze strikes in Jamshedpur's win over Bengaluru

Jamshedpur FC pulled off a 1-0 win over Bengaluru FC thanks to a late goal from Stephen Eze in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Fatorda Stadium on Monday.

The win took Jamshedpur to third on the table, leapfrogging Bengaluru, after nine matches.

Here are the talking points from the game.

TP Rehenesh unbreachable

In just eight appearances, TP Rehenesh has now made 27 saves -- most in the league -- and has kept three cleansheets. While Jamshedpur has conceded numerous opportunities this season, Rehenesh's shot-stopping ability has been among the best in the competition and key to the team's excellent start.

Against Bengaluru, Rehenesh effected five crucial interventions to help Jamshedpur eke out the win. His saves to deny Cleiton Silva from point-blank range in the first half and off Rahul Bheke from a corner in the second period were the standout moments.

Eze and Hartley are key for Jamshedpur from attacking set-pieces. - ISL/Sportzpics

Eze, Jamshedpur's goal-scoring defender

After Nerijus Valskis (six goals), Eze is Jamshedpur's leading goal-scorer with three strikes and has now scored in back-to-back games. Owen Coyle has looked to maximise the height advantage of his big centre-backs Eze, who is 6'6", and Peter Hartley in attack from set-pieces and long-balls.

With more than half a season left to play, Eze could go on to break Mumbai City FC's Mourtada Fall's record of five goals, which were most for a defender, from last season.