ISL 2020-21 Semi-finals 2nd Leg, ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC: Predicted starting XI and formation

ATK Mohun Bagan and NorthEast United FC will resume their quest for their maiden final Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) appearance when the two sides clash in their second leg semifinal game at the Fatorda Stadium on Tuesday.

The first leg ended 1-1 and the second leg is essentially a clean slate for both teams as the away goals rule is not applicable this seaoson.

The Highlanders, making their second appearance in the last-four of the ISL, have been in stunning form under interim head coach Khalid Jamil and are unbeaten in 11 games.

ATK Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, is playing in its maiden semifinal as a new entity following the merger between ATK and Mohun Bagan. The Mariners are winless in three games but are led by the ISL's most successful coach - Antonio Habas.

Habas is expected to have Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri and Edu Garcia back from injuries, while Deshorn Brown is expected to return to the NorthEast United line-up.

Here's how the two sides could potentially line up -

ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted XI

Arindam Bhattacharya, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Prabir Das, Carl McHugh, Marcelinho, Lenny Rodrigues, David Williams, Roy Krishna, Manvir Singh.

NorthEast United FC Predicted XI

Subhasish Roy Chowdhury, Gurjinder Kumar, Benjamin Lambot, Ashutosh Mehta, Nim Dorjee, Khassa Camara, Federico Gallego, Luis Machado, Lalengmawia, VP Suhair, Deshorn Brown.

We have got you covered for your fantasy ATK Mohun Bagan-NorthEast United FC combined XI. Captaincy pick: Roy Krishna

Combined ATKMB-NEUFC XI

Arindam Bhattacharya (ATKMB), Subhasish Bose (ATKMB), Sandesh Jhingan (ATKMB), Ashutosh Mehta (NEUFC), Prabir Das (ATKMB), Federico Gallego (NEUFC), Carl McHugh (ATKMB), Lalengmawia (NEUFC), Marcelinho (ATKMB), VP Suhair (NEUFC), Roy Krishna (ATKMB ).