ISL 2020-21 news, Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Predicted starting XI and formation

Chennaiyin FC players during a training session. - Chennaiyin FC Team Sportstar 24 November, 2020 11:43 IST Chennaiyin FC will take on Jamshedpur FC in match five of Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 at Tilak Maidan, Goa on Tuesday.Jamshedpur, which joined the league in 2017, is yet to make the playoffs and will be desperately seeking a reversal of fortunes. Chennaiyin, on the other hand, will be looking to start off from where it left last season, having qualified for the finals. This season, however, CFC will be missing former coach Owen Coyle, who has signed up for a stint with the Red Miners.ISL 2020-21 COVERAGENew Chennaiyin coach Csaba Laszlo is likely to use a 4-2-3-1 formation given the squad at his disposal. Coyle loves to play an attacking style of football and will look to make use of the "springy" 4-2-3-1 as well. ISL 2020-21 COVERAGE Here's how the two teams could line-up.Jamshedpur FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)TP Rahenesh; Laldinliana Renthlei, Narendar Gehlot, Peter Hartley, Sandip Mandi; Aitor Monroy, Amarjit Kiyam; Jackichand Singh, Alex Lima, Nicholas Fitzgerald; Nerijus ValskisChennaiyin FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)Vishal Kaith; Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Anirudh Thapa; Fatkhulo Fatkhulloev, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte; Esmael GoncalvesWe have also got you covered for your fantasy Jamshedpur-Chennaiyin combined XI. Captaincy pick: Nerijus Valskis (JFC)Combined JFC-CFC XIVishal Kaith (CFC); Reagan Singh (CFC), Eli Sabia (CFC), Peter Hartley (JFC), Jerry Lalrinzuala(CFC); Anirudh Thapa (CFC), Alex Lima (JFC); Jackichand Singh (JFC), Rafael Crivellaro (CFC), Lallianzuala Chhangte (CFC); Nerijus Valskis (JFC)ISL 2020 will be televised live on Star Sports and live streamed on Disney+Hotstar.