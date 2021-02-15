Home ISL News ISL 2020-21 news, Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC: Predicted starting XI and formation ISL 2020: Ahead of the match between Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) season seven, we look at the predicted starting XIs and possible formations for both sides. Team Sportstar 15 February, 2021 11:02 IST Mourtada Fall celebrates scoring in Mumbai City FC win over Bengaluru FC. - ISL/Sportzpics Team Sportstar 15 February, 2021 11:02 IST Table-topper Mumbai City FC (MCFC) will look to strengthen its position when it takes on beleaguered Bengaluru FC (BFC) in a 2020-21 Indian Super League encounter at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Monday.Sergio Lobera's Islanders had defeated Bengaluru 3-1 in the reverse fixture of the season, after goals from Mourtada Fall, Bipin Singh and Bartholomew Ogbeche.Coming off a 3-3 draw against FC Goa in its previous game, MCFC will be looking to extend its lead at the top of the ISL standings with second-placed ATK Mohun Bagan breathing down its neck. Lobera will have to do without attacking midfielder Hugo Boumous, who is serving a one-game suspension. Podcast - The latest episode of 'The Full Time Show' features the Robbie Fowler interview with our reporters Shyam Vasudevan and Amitabha Das Sharma. We also take a deep dive into his controversy-courting maiden ISL coaching sojourn and his season with SC East Bengal. Meanwhile, seventh-place Bengaluru was dealth with a 0-2 defeat against Mohun Bagan in its previous game as the hope for a playoff finish remains slim. Interim coach Naushad Moosa will not have defenders Pratik Chaudhari (suspended) and Rahul Bheke (injury) available for selection.Here's how the two teams could line-up during their next encounter.Mumbai City FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)Amrinder Singh; Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Hernan Santana, Mandar Rao Dessai; Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges; Cy Goddard, Raynier Fernandes, Bipin Singh; Adam le Fondre.Bengaluru FC predicted XI (4-4-2)Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Namgyal Bhutia, Francisco Gonzalez, Harmanjot Khabra, Ajith Kumar; Xisco Hernandez, Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam, Parag Srivas; Sunil Chhetri, Cleiton SilvaWe have also got you covered for your fantasy Mumbai City FC-Bengaluru FC XI. Captaincy pick: Igor Angulo.Combined MCFC-BFC XIAmrinder Singh (MCFC); Amey Ranawade (BFC), Hernan Santana (MCFC), Mourtada Fall (MCFC), Mandar Rao Dessai (MCFC); Rowllin Borges (MCFC), Erik Paartalu (BFC), Bipin Singh (MCFC), Cleiton Silva (BFC); Adam le Fondre (MCFC), Sunil Chhetri (BFC).ISL 2020-21 will be televised live on Star Sports and live streamed on Disney+Hotstar. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos