ISL 2020-21 news, Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC: Predicted starting XI and formation

Table-topper Mumbai City FC (MCFC) will look to strengthen its position when it takes on beleaguered Bengaluru FC (BFC) in a 2020-21 Indian Super League encounter at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Monday.

Sergio Lobera's Islanders had defeated Bengaluru 3-1 in the reverse fixture of the season, after goals from Mourtada Fall, Bipin Singh and Bartholomew Ogbeche.

Coming off a 3-3 draw against FC Goa in its previous game, MCFC will be looking to extend its lead at the top of the ISL standings with second-placed ATK Mohun Bagan breathing down its neck. Lobera will have to do without attacking midfielder Hugo Boumous, who is serving a one-game suspension.

Meanwhile, seventh-place Bengaluru was dealth with a 0-2 defeat against Mohun Bagan in its previous game as the hope for a playoff finish remains slim. Interim coach Naushad Moosa will not have defenders Pratik Chaudhari (suspended) and Rahul Bheke (injury) available for selection.

Here's how the two teams could line-up during their next encounter.

Mumbai City FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Amrinder Singh; Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Hernan Santana, Mandar Rao Dessai; Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges; Cy Goddard, Raynier Fernandes, Bipin Singh; Adam le Fondre.

Bengaluru FC predicted XI (4-4-2)

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Namgyal Bhutia, Francisco Gonzalez, Harmanjot Khabra, Ajith Kumar; Xisco Hernandez, Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam, Parag Srivas; Sunil Chhetri, Cleiton Silva

We have also got you covered for your fantasy Mumbai City FC-Bengaluru FC XI. Captaincy pick: Igor Angulo.

Combined MCFC-BFC XI

Amrinder Singh (MCFC); Amey Ranawade (BFC), Hernan Santana (MCFC), Mourtada Fall (MCFC), Mandar Rao Dessai (MCFC); Rowllin Borges (MCFC), Erik Paartalu (BFC), Bipin Singh (MCFC), Cleiton Silva (BFC); Adam le Fondre (MCFC), Sunil Chhetri (BFC).