ISL 2020-21, Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Predicted playing XI, fantasy team, team news and formation

Just two days after playing out a 0-0 draw, Odisha FC and Chennaiyin FC will square off once again in match 57 of the ongoing Indian Super League season (ISL 2020-21) at the GMC stadium in Bambolim on Wednesday.

Csaba Laszlo's side comes into the tie on the back of a 2-1 win against FC Goa, three draws and a loss in its last five encounters. Meanwhile, Stuart Baxter's team has also managed to claim only a 4-2 victory against Kerala Blasters from its previous five games, which includes two defeats and two draws as well.

Bagging three full points would see OFC climb a spot up in the ISL standings into tenth. The Kalinga Warriors are currently on 6 points, and at the bottom of the table.

On the other hand, eighth-placed CFC could reach the fifth spot if it comes out on top in its next outing. The Marina Machans have accumulated 11 points so far. Both clubs have played 10 matches in the tournament.

Here's how the two teams could line-up:

Odisha FC predicted XI (4-4-2)

Arshdeep Singh, Jacob Tratt, Steven Taylor, Gaurav Bora, Hendry Antonay, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Vinit Rai, Cole Alexander, Nandhakumar Sekar, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Diego Mauricio.

Chennaiyin FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Vishal Kaith, Enes Sipovic, Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Memo Moura, Anirudh Thapa, Fatkhulo Fatkhulloev, Rahim Ali, Jakub Sylvestr, Lallianzuala Chhangte.

Fantasy picks

We have also got you covered for your fantasy Odisha FC and Chennaiyin FC combined XI. Captaincy pick: Diego Mauricio.

Vishal Kaith (CFC), Enes Sipovic (CFC), Steven Taylor (OFC), Hendry Antonay (OFC), Jerry Lalrinzuala (CFC), Anirudh Thapa (CFC), Cole Alexander (OFC), Lallianzuala Chhangte (CFC), Diego Mauricio (OFC), Nandhakumar Sekar (OFC), Rahim Ali (CFC).