ISL 2020-21, Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Predicted playing XI, fantasy team, team news and formation ISL 2020-21: Ahead of the match between Odisha FC and Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League (ISL), we look at the predicted starting XIs and possible formations for both sides. Team Sportstar 13 January, 2021 13:43 IST Stuart Baxter (L) will go head-to-head against Csaba Laszlo as Odisha FC takes on Chennaiyin FC in a 2020-21 ISL game on Wednesday (File Photo). - sportzpics Team Sportstar 13 January, 2021 13:43 IST Just two days after playing out a 0-0 draw, Odisha FC and Chennaiyin FC will square off once again in match 57 of the ongoing Indian Super League season (ISL 2020-21) at the GMC stadium in Bambolim on Wednesday.Csaba Laszlo's side comes into the tie on the back of a 2-1 win against FC Goa, three draws and a loss in its last five encounters. Meanwhile, Stuart Baxter's team has also managed to claim only a 4-2 victory against Kerala Blasters from its previous five games, which includes two defeats and two draws as well. WATCH | ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for Bagging three full points would see OFC climb a spot up in the ISL standings into tenth. The Kalinga Warriors are currently on 6 points, and at the bottom of the table. On the other hand, eighth-placed CFC could reach the fifth spot if it comes out on top in its next outing. The Marina Machans have accumulated 11 points so far. Both clubs have played 10 matches in the tournament.Here's how the two teams could line-up:Odisha FC predicted XI (4-4-2)Arshdeep Singh, Jacob Tratt, Steven Taylor, Gaurav Bora, Hendry Antonay, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Vinit Rai, Cole Alexander, Nandhakumar Sekar, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Diego Mauricio.RELATED | ISL 2020-21 News: NorthEast United parts ways with Gerard Nus Chennaiyin FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)Vishal Kaith, Enes Sipovic, Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Memo Moura, Anirudh Thapa, Fatkhulo Fatkhulloev, Rahim Ali, Jakub Sylvestr, Lallianzuala Chhangte.Fantasy picksWe have also got you covered for your fantasy Odisha FC and Chennaiyin FC combined XI. Captaincy pick: Diego Mauricio.Vishal Kaith (CFC), Enes Sipovic (CFC), Steven Taylor (OFC), Hendry Antonay (OFC), Jerry Lalrinzuala (CFC), Anirudh Thapa (CFC), Cole Alexander (OFC), Lallianzuala Chhangte (CFC), Diego Mauricio (OFC), Nandhakumar Sekar (OFC), Rahim Ali (CFC).